Displays of solidarity with Ukraine have been evident at football matches across the continent since the war broke out

The European Clubs' Association has donated a million euros (£840,000) to Ukrainian clubs, with chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying he "grieves" at the "violent attacks on the Ukrainian people" amid the invasion by Russia.

The ECA, which is hosting its general assembly in Vienna, has suspended all seven Russian members.

"Our hearts go out to our Ukrainian friends here today," Al-Khelaifi said.

"The suffering we are witnessing reminds us about what truly matters."

Ukraine FA first vice-president Oleh Protasov and Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Serghiy Palkin were present to hear Paris St-Germain chairman Al-Khelaifi make the pledge as he opened the two-day assembly.

"We are living through troubling times," Al-Khelaifi said. "We have all grieved to see the violent attacks.

"We call for peace."

In announcing the donation, Al-Khelaifi added: "I am very proud to announce that ECA will make available an initial one million euro financial contribution in supporting our members' efforts in assisting the Ukrainian people. Many of our clubs have also offered to find a safe place for Ukrainian youth academy players.

"I am in touch with the United Nations Human Rights Council so that ECA can help both the Ukrainian people, and the refugees being cared for in the neighbouring countries."

Last week, world governing body Fifa donated $1m (£750,000) to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Football has been halted in the country, with Ukraine's World Cup play-off with Scotland put back to June.