Airdrieonians condemn thoseinvolved in attack on Cove Rangers supporters
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One
Scottish League 1 club Airdrieonians say they are "disgusted" at those who attacked fans of Cove Rangers after Saturday's match.
The sides drew 1-1 at the Penny Cars Stadium in Lanarkshire as they vie for promotion to the second tier.
Airdrieonians say an elderly man was one of those attacked, and they are working with police to identify the culprits.
The club also urged other fans who saw what happened to get in touch.