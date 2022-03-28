Airdrieonians condemn thoseinvolved in attack on Cove Rangers supporters

Airdrie's Craig Thomson (L) and Cove's Kieran Ngwenya during a Scottish Championship play-off semi final second leg match between Airdrieonians and Cove Rangers at the Penny Cars Stadium, on May 11, 2021
Airdrieonians say fans of Cove Rangers were attacked after Saturday's draw between the sides

Scottish League 1 club Airdrieonians say they are "disgusted" at those who attacked fans of Cove Rangers after Saturday's match.

The sides drew 1-1 at the Penny Cars Stadium in Lanarkshire as they vie for promotion to the second tier.

Airdrieonians say an elderly man was one of those attackedexternal-link, and they are working with police to identify the culprits.

The club also urged other fans who saw what happened to get in touch.

