Scottish Cup - Semi-finals
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2HibernianHibernian1

Hearts beat 10-man Hibs to reach Scottish Cup final

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland at Hampden

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Wonderful early strikes from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley sent Hearts into the Scottish Cup final as 10-man Hibernian fell short with a fiery fightback at Hampden.

Hearts made the perfect start but spent much of the remaining time anxiously fending off their Edinburgh rivals.

Chris Cadden replied within 72 seconds of Kingsley's strike, and a fantastic Craig Gordon save denied Ryan Porteous a leveller. But although Hibs kept pressing after Joe Newell's dismissal, they could not find parity.

These two have been going at it since 1895 but this was just their fourth meeting at the national stadium. Hearts have won them all.

Not only do they have a chance of cup glory on 21 May but, with Sunday's semi-finalists Celtic and Rangers already assured Champions League places, it guarantees a crack at the group stage of either the Europa League or Conference League for the Tynecastle side next term.

It also ensures that two of Dundee United, Ross County and Motherwell will qualify for the Conference League.

It's a long way from little over a year ago, when Hearts were a Championship side reeling from the embarrassment of a Scottish Cup defeat to Highland League outfit Brora Rangers.

Following a typically frantic opening, Hampden was lit up by two special goals inside five minutes, with Simms clattering a shot home from 20 yards and Kingsley curling in a precise strike from a little further out after a well-worked set piece.

The packed-out Hearts end was going wild, with fans dreaming of another Scottish Cup derby drubbing like the ones dished out in the 2006 semi and 2012 final.

There were a few empty sections at the other end of the ground and there looked to be more vacant seats as some headed for the exits only to be brought back by Cadden's goal, slammed in after great tenacity in the box from Lewis Stevenson.

Hearts, who lost Andy Halliday and Craig Halkett to injuries in a thunderous contest, had a great chance to restore their cushion, only for Liam Boyce to drill inches wide in first-half stoppage time.

Following on from last weekend's derby defeat at Tynecastle, which consigned Hibs to a bottom six finish in the Premiership, it was to be another disappointing day for a club that has reached this stage of both cup competitions for three seasons running with nothing to show for it other than a couple of sets of losers' medals.

Shaun Maloney has made an unconvincing start to his managerial career but there were encouraging signs as he choose a more experienced and robust side, who fought for every inch of turf and were denied an equaliser early in the second half when Gordon somehow got fingertips to a Porteous header, diverting it against a post.

Hibs' continued ferocity was to be their undoing on 64 minutes when Newell was shown a second yellow card for a foolish, lunging tackle, while substitute Josh Campbell was perhaps fortunate to avoid a straight red for a rash challenge soon after.

The depleted underdogs continued to push for a leveller but patched up Hearts held firm amid the broiling froth and fury, with Gordon pushing away a free-kick from Sylvester Jasper deep into eight minutes of added time.

Man of the match - Stephen Kingsley

Stephen Kingsley celebrates curls in a terrific shot from a free-kick to make it 2-0 to Hearts
Kingsley was one of three Hearts players forced to hobble off injured at Hampden, having scored a great goal and putting in a shift to repel determined opponents

What did we learn?

Hearts were nowhere near their best as aggressive Hibs knocked them off their stride but they produced two top-class finishes and then dug in to book their place in the final.

Mounting injuries will be a concern for head coach Robbie Neilson, who is already without Michael Smith, John Souttar and Beni Baningime, but he can focus on what has been a fantastic season, wrapping up third place on returning to the top flight, with a return visit to Hampden next month.

This was Hibs' last chance to rescue what has been a miserable campaign and, while there was much to admire about their spirit, cooler heads were required and there remains a significant disconnect between midfield and attack.

What did they say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It was a tough game, credit to both sets of players, it was a real nailbiter until the end.

"We did well to get the second then we made an error to let them back in, but the players did well to hang in and we deserve to go through.

"Now it will be about reinvesting the money we're guaranteed with the European football today's result has guaranteed."

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney: "I'm incredibly proud but disappointed the performance didn't match the result. It's by far the best performance since I've been here.

"We have to get to a point where we're more clinical. What I need to instil over the next four or five games, months, seasons - whatever it may be - is a level of performance, desire and physicality that we showed today.

"We need to instil that culture again and make sure we never feel like this again, particularly next season."

Player of the match

GordonCraig Gordon

with an average of 7.40

Heart of Midlothian

  Squad number1Player nameGordon
    7.40

    7.40

  Squad number20Player nameSimms
    7.12

    7.12

  Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    6.91

    6.91

  Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    6.26

    6.26

  Squad number5Player nameHaring
    6.08

    6.08

  Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    6.05

    6.05

  Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    6.02

    6.02

  Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    6.01

    6.01

  Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    5.95

    5.95

  Squad number8Player nameMcEneff
    5.67

    5.67

  Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    5.64

    5.64

  Squad number15Player nameMoore
    5.53

    5.53

  Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    5.34

    5.34

  Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    4.95

    4.95

Hibernian

  Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    6.20

    6.20

  Squad number27Player nameCadden
    6.01

    6.01

  Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    5.76

    5.76

  Squad number5Player namePorteous
    5.44

    5.44

  Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    5.17

    5.17

  Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    5.11

    5.11

  Squad number2Player nameClarke
    4.99

    4.99

  Squad number25Player nameScott
    4.94

    4.94

  Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    4.93

    4.93

  Squad number1Player nameMacey
    4.89

    4.89

  Squad number11Player nameNewell
    4.20

    4.20

  Squad number34Player nameMelkersen
    4.08

    4.08

  Squad number20Player nameJasper
    4.07

    4.07

  Squad number14Player nameMueller
    4.04

    4.04

  Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    3.45

    3.45

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1GordonBooked at 90mins
  • 21Sibbick
  • 19HalkettSubstituted forMooreat 50'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 3KingsleySubstituted forDevlinat 87'minutes
  • 12Atkinson
  • 5HaringBooked at 82mins
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forMcEneffat 39'minutes
  • 17CochraneBooked at 70mins
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKay
  • 20Simms

Substitutes

  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 15Moore
  • 30Ginnelly

Hibernian

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinnSubstituted forCampbellat 74'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 5Porteous
  • 4HanlonBooked at 82mins
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forMelkersenat 74'minutes
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 11NewellBooked at 64mins
  • 2Clarke
  • 80HendersonSubstituted forMuellerat 90'minutes
  • 25ScottBooked at 48minsSubstituted forJasperat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Doig
  • 14Mueller
  • 20Jasper
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 30Hauge
  • 31Mitchell
  • 32Campbell
  • 33Bushiri
  • 34Melkersen
  • 36Delferriere
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
37,783

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Hibernian 1.

  3. Post update

    Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian).

  9. Post update

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  12. Booking

    Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Sylvester Jasper replaces James Scott.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Chris Mueller replaces Ewan Henderson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin replaces Stephen Kingsley because of an injury.

