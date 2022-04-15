Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hearts got the better of Hibs in last weekend's derby

Scottish Cup semi-final: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian contest the first of this season's Scottish Cup semi-finals at lunchtime on Saturday.

It is the second time in three seasons that the Edinburgh rivals have met at the last-four stage.

Hibs have never beaten Hearts at Hampden in the Scottish Cup but did reach last year's final.

Last week, the sides met in the Scottish Premiership and hosts Hearts prevailed 3-1.

That result ensured that Robbie Neilson's Hearts will finish third, while Hibs dropped to seventh, missing out on a possible top-six finish.

That means that Shaun Maloney's side will also miss the chance to join their neighbours in the Europa League next season unless they reach the final.

Saturday's winners will face either Celtic or Rangers, who play on Sunday and are already assured of the two Champions League spots because of their Premiership positions.

So either Hibs or Hearts will face a Europa League play-off, which comes with it a guaranteed spot in the Europa Conference League group stage even if they lose that tie.

Team news

Defenders Michael Smith and John Souttar and midfielder Beni Baningime are missing for Hearts, but Cameron Devlin is available again while fellow midfielder Andy Halliday is expected to shake off an ankle knock.

Centre-half Ryan Porteous returns from suspension for Hibs, but Kevin Nisbet is out for the rest of the season with fellow striker Christian Doidge, midfielder Kyle Magennis and full-backs Paul McGinn and Demetri Mitchell also out.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "Any derby is a massive game, whether it's under-18s, reserves, first-team, League Cup, Scottish Cup - it doesn't matter. It is all about winning the game. What comes off the back of that, whether it be we qualify for Europe or we get a final - great. The most important thing is to win the derby.

"We've managed to win one [in the league this season], but we know, we have to win the next one because everyone looks back to the last derby."

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney: "As always, the talking will be done on the pitch. We have to be able to sustain a certain level of performance and if we do then I genuinely believe we can win this game.

"I understand the dynamics of the derby. It's a huge, huge thing for our supporters in the city and both sets of supporters. I understand that intensity. What's on offer this weekend and the actual opportunity to win a trophy should never, ever be undervalued."

Match statistics

Hearts are unbeaten in seven games, while Hibs have won one in seven - 2-1 against Motherwell in the cup quarter-finals.

Hearts are unbeaten in five meetings with Hibs, including three this season - two 0-0 draws followed by last weekend's 3-1 home win in the league.

Hibs have won the Scottish Cup three times, their most recent being 2016, when they defeated Rangers 3-2 in the final.

Hearts have won the Scottish Cup eight times, the most recent in 2012, when they beat Hibs 5-1 in the final.

Hibs last reached the final a year ago, when they lost 1-0 to St Johnstone.

Hearts last reached the final in 2020, when they lost on penalties to Celtic after a 3-3 draw.

Hearts have won their past two Scottish Cup meetings with Hibs, but the Leith side had been unbeaten against their city rivals in the competition in the previous five ties.

