Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Annan Athletic

Saturday 16th April 2022

  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00ElginElgin City
  • StranraerStranraer15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts33228362263674
2Annan Athletic331851061421959
3Forfar331510851341755
4Edinburgh City33139114143-248
5Stenhousemuir33129124242045
6Stranraer33118144550-541
7Stirling33108153543-838
8Albion3398163453-1935
9Elgin33810153045-1534
10Cowdenbeath3367202447-2325
