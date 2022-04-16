Clyde v Montrose

ClydeClyde15:00MontroseMontrose
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|33
|20
|10
|3
|66
|30
|36
|70
|2
|Airdrieonians
|33
|19
|8
|6
|59
|34
|25
|65
|3
|Montrose
|33
|14
|14
|5
|49
|29
|20
|56
|4
|Queen's Park
|33
|11
|17
|5
|48
|31
|17
|50
|5
|Falkirk
|33
|11
|7
|15
|44
|51
|-7
|40
|6
|Alloa
|33
|10
|9
|14
|43
|52
|-9
|39
|7
|Clyde
|33
|8
|12
|13
|36
|54
|-18
|36
|8
|Peterhead
|33
|9
|8
|16
|42
|49
|-7
|35
|9
|Dumbarton
|33
|8
|7
|18
|44
|66
|-22
|31
|10
|East Fife
|33
|5
|8
|20
|28
|63
|-35
|23