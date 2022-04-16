Close menu
Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Dumbarton

Saturday 16th April 2022

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • ClydeClyde15:00MontroseMontrose
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00FalkirkFalkirk
  • PeterheadPeterhead15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers332010366303670
2Airdrieonians33198659342565
3Montrose331414549292056
4Queen's Park331117548311750
5Falkirk33117154451-740
6Alloa33109144352-939
7Clyde33812133654-1836
8Peterhead3398164249-735
9Dumbarton3387184466-2231
10East Fife3358202863-3523
