Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath5Queen of SthQueen of the South1

Arbroath 4-1 Queen of the South: Dick Campbell's side move within point of Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Jack Hamilton gave Arbroath a lead that they would not relinquish
Arbroath set up what could prove to be a Scottish Championship title decider at Kilmarnock on Friday after almost sealing Queen of the South's demotion.

Dick Campbell's side capitalised on the league leaders' defeat at Inverness on Friday to move to within a point of the Ayrshire side with two games left.

Struggling Queens led early through Ally Roy, but Colin Hamilton levelled and Jack Hamilton struck either side of half-time before an Innes Cameron own goal and a Jame Craigen header wrapped up the win for the Angus part-timers.

The defeat, combined with Dunfermline Athletic's win over Ayr United, means Queens are now nine points adrift at the bottom with just three games remaining and set to be relegated to League 1.

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 12Stewart
  • 4LittleSubstituted forThomsonat 76'minutes
  • 5O'BrienBooked at 73mins
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18HamiltonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
  • 8McKenna
  • 6LowSubstituted forCraigenat 69'minutes
  • 22HendersonSubstituted forDonnellyat 45'minutes
  • 20Hamilton
  • 9HilsonSubstituted forLinnat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thomson
  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 19Wighton
  • 21Antell
  • 28Craigen

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 13Debayo
  • 7PatonSubstituted forMcKechnieat 70'minutes
  • 15McGrory
  • 23GordonSubstituted forCochraneat 70'minutes
  • 10Connelly
  • 9RoySubstituted forFolarinat 58'minutes
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 3Cooper
  • 6Cochrane
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 24Folarin
  • 29Henderson
  • 30Cowie
  • 49Soares Junior
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
2,413

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 5, Queen of the South 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 5, Queen of the South 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 5, Queen of the South 1. James Craigen (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Harry Cochrane.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Joshua Rae.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

  11. Post update

    Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

  16. Post update

    Sam Folarin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Dale Hilson.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Jason Thomson replaces Ricky Little because of an injury.

