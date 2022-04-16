Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Jack Hamilton gave Arbroath a lead that they would not relinquish

Arbroath set up what could prove to be a Scottish Championship title decider at Kilmarnock on Friday after almost sealing Queen of the South's demotion.

Dick Campbell's side capitalised on the league leaders' defeat at Inverness on Friday to move to within a point of the Ayrshire side with two games left.

Struggling Queens led early through Ally Roy, but Colin Hamilton levelled and Jack Hamilton struck either side of half-time before an Innes Cameron own goal and a Jame Craigen header wrapped up the win for the Angus part-timers.

The defeat, combined with Dunfermline Athletic's win over Ayr United, means Queens are now nine points adrift at the bottom with just three games remaining and set to be relegated to League 1.