Match ends, Arbroath 5, Queen of the South 1.
Arbroath set up what could prove to be a Scottish Championship title decider at Kilmarnock on Friday after almost sealing Queen of the South's demotion.
Dick Campbell's side capitalised on the league leaders' defeat at Inverness on Friday to move to within a point of the Ayrshire side with two games left.
Struggling Queens led early through Ally Roy, but Colin Hamilton levelled and Jack Hamilton struck either side of half-time before an Innes Cameron own goal and a Jame Craigen header wrapped up the win for the Angus part-timers.
The defeat, combined with Dunfermline Athletic's win over Ayr United, means Queens are now nine points adrift at the bottom with just three games remaining and set to be relegated to League 1.
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Gaston
- 12Stewart
- 4LittleSubstituted forThomsonat 76'minutes
- 5O'BrienBooked at 73mins
- 3Hamilton
- 18HamiltonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
- 8McKenna
- 6LowSubstituted forCraigenat 69'minutes
- 22HendersonSubstituted forDonnellyat 45'minutes
- 20Hamilton
- 9HilsonSubstituted forLinnat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 19Wighton
- 21Antell
- 28Craigen
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 13Debayo
- 7PatonSubstituted forMcKechnieat 70'minutes
- 15McGrory
- 23GordonSubstituted forCochraneat 70'minutes
- 10Connelly
- 9RoySubstituted forFolarinat 58'minutes
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 3Cooper
- 6Cochrane
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 24Folarin
- 29Henderson
- 30Cowie
- 49Soares Junior
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 2,413
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Second Half ends, Arbroath 5, Queen of the South 1.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Goal! Arbroath 5, Queen of the South 1. James Craigen (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Harry Cochrane.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Joshua Rae.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Sam Folarin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Dale Hilson.
Substitution, Arbroath. Jason Thomson replaces Ricky Little because of an injury.