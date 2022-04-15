Close menu
Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5DeasBooked at 73mins
  • 11Sutherland
  • 23McAlearSubstituted forDoranat 70'minutes
  • 4Welsh
  • 17ChalmersSubstituted forHarperat 85'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forHardyat 88'minutes
  • 24SamuelsSubstituted forCarsonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 8Carson
  • 10Doran
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Walsh
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 4McGinnSubstituted forGlassat 83'minutes
  • 15MurraySubstituted forMacKayat 90+1'minutes
  • 17Lyons
  • 8Alston
  • 20Campbell
  • 28Lafferty
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Glass
  • 22Naismith
  • 24McGowan
  • 29Burke
  • 30MacKay
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
3,829

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.

  3. Post update

    (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Dean Campbell.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Daniel MacKay replaces Fraser Murray.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Billy Mckay.

  10. Post update

    Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper replaces Logan Chalmers.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Inverness CT. Robbie Deas tries a through ball, but Billy Mckay is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Declan Glass replaces Stephen McGinn.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Carson.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 1, Kilmarnock 1. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Doran.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Carson.

  20. Booking

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock34196947252263
2Arbroath331514445252059
3Inverness CT331411847321553
4Partick Thistle331310104436849
5Raith Rovers331013104043-343
6Morton33913113642-640
7Hamilton33912123747-1039
8Ayr33811143448-1435
9Dunfermline33614133349-1632
10Queen of Sth3268183046-1626
View full Scottish Championship table

