Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5DeasBooked at 73mins
- 11Sutherland
- 23McAlearSubstituted forDoranat 70'minutes
- 4Welsh
- 17ChalmersSubstituted forHarperat 85'minutes
- 9MckaySubstituted forHardyat 88'minutes
- 24SamuelsSubstituted forCarsonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 8Carson
- 10Doran
- 12MacGregor
- 14Walsh
- 20Hardy
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 4McGinnSubstituted forGlassat 83'minutes
- 15MurraySubstituted forMacKayat 90+1'minutes
- 17Lyons
- 8Alston
- 20Campbell
- 28Lafferty
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 16Glass
- 22Naismith
- 24McGowan
- 29Burke
- 30MacKay
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 3,829
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.
Post update
(Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT).
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Dean Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Daniel MacKay replaces Fraser Murray.
Post update
Foul by Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Billy Mckay.
Post update
Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper replaces Logan Chalmers.
Post update
Offside, Inverness CT. Robbie Deas tries a through ball, but Billy Mckay is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Declan Glass replaces Stephen McGinn.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Carson.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Kilmarnock 1. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Doran.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Carson.
Booking
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.