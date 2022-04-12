Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
ScotlandScotland19:35SpainSpain
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Spain: Caroline Weir says ticket row is 'behind us now' and 'we're ready to go'

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert, Lisa Evans and Caroline Weir
Caroline Weir (right) says the mood in the Scotland camp is good despite off-field issues
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Alba (19:25), commentary on BBC Radio Scotland Digital/810 MW/Online (19:05), live text on BBC Sport website.

Caroline Weir believes Scotland can put internal wrangling behind them and make up for November's 8-0 humiliation by Spain in Tuesday's return tie.

The Manchester City winger was one of the players who tweeted a criticism of tickets sales by the Scottish FA for the Group B World Cup qualifier.

The governing body expressed its "disappointment" at its squad's protest and defended its methods.

"I think that is behind us now - we're ready to go," Weir said.

"We're fully focused on a massive game against Spain. The focus on the training pitch has been excellent. Events last weekend haven't affected us from a player's point of view."

Around 8,000 fans are expected at Hampden, which would be a record for Scotland in a competitive women's international.

Scotland are the second-highest ranked side in their group behind runaway leaders Spain, who will secure top spot with victory at Hampden, but find themselves in a three-team tussle for the runners-up place and to qualify for a play-off spot.

With Thursday's visit to fourth-placed Ukraine postponed until at least 24 June because of Russia's invasion, Hungary moved to within a point of Pedro Martinez Losa's second-top side after a 7-0 thumping of Faroe Islands.

Although the Scots have a game in hand over the Hungarians, they face a difficult task if they are to deny Spain a sixth consecutive group win when the world's seventh-ranked team visit Glasgow considering the gulf between them last time round.

"It was a tough result, a low moment for me personally within the national team," Weir said. "It's not good enough to lose in that way.

"I think we learned a lot from that game. It feels like a long time ago, even though it was only November, but I feel like the squad is in a different place and I think, going into that game, we probably had a little bit too much fear, maybe too much respect for Spain."

Scotland, currently 23rd in the world, have since suffered another disappointing defeat, 3-1 to lower-ranked Wales, in defence of the close-season Pinatar Cup before consolation wins over Slovakia and Hungary, the latter on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

"We know they're a top side, there's no doubt about that," Weir said of Spain. "They've got some of the best players in the world and they're a good side, but we need to be better, a little bit more aggressive and put them under more pressure, which we maybe didn't do enough of in Spain.

"We're confident we can go out there and challenge Spain and put a good performance on."

Team news

Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert returns from injury after missing Scotland's unsuccessful defence of the Pinatar Cup.

The highly experienced Marta Corredera is still absent for Spain through pregnancy.

Meanwhile, two other midfielders, Real Madrid team-mate Marta Cardona and Barcelona's Patricia Guijarro, plus Barca striker Mariona Caldentey, also miss this trip. Guijarro set up Caldentey for their second goal against Scotland last time before the latter laid on their eighth.

What do we know about Spain?

Under former youth team coach Jorge Vilda, Spain have risen from 14th in the world rankings in 2015 to seventh now.

His side are unbeaten in 20 games since a 1-0 reverse to world champions United States in March 2020 and won every match they played in 2021 without losing a goal.

They drew 1-1 with Germany and 0-0 with England before defeating Canada 1-0 as they finished runners-up in the close-season Arnold Clark Cup in February before warming up for Hampden with a 1-1 draw in a friendly with Brazil on Thursday. All top-10 sides.

Apart from Manchester United full-back Ona Batlle, it is a squad made up of players from European champions Barca and other clubs from Spain's strong domestic league.

Alexia Putellas scored all three of Spain's most recent goals to take her total to 26 in 97 internationals, while fellow Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati is also a danger having scored twice against Scotland last time along with Amaiur Sarriegi, the 21-year-old Real Sociedad striker who has found the net 12 times in only 11 outings.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th April 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden66002612518
2R. of Ireland4211143117
3Finland52128627
4Slovakia612358-35
5Georgia5005035-350

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55004304315
2Scotland53111211110
3Hungary6303191459
4Ukraine4112711-44
5Faroe Islands6006247-450

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64202732414
2Iceland54011821612
3Czech Republic412111745
4Belarus411259-44
5Cyprus7016242-401

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England77006306321
2Austria75113252716
3Northern Ireland74123192213
4Luxembourg5104329-263
5North Macedonia7106648-423
6Latvia5005246-440

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77003623421
2Football Union of Russia65011931615
3Montenegro6303813-59
4Bos-Herze7214620-147
5Malta7115418-144
6Azerbaijan7106219-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway76103913819
2Belgium75114353816
3Poland74211861214
4Albania7214923-147
5Kosovo7115521-164
6Armenia7007058-580

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102732419
2Italy76012922718
3Romania631298110
4Croatia7214515-107
5Lithuania6015126-251
6Moldova5005017-170

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003122918
2Serbia750220101015
3Portugal64111751213
4Turkey7313918-910
5Israel6006223-210
6Bulgaria6006122-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France77003933621
2Slovenia74211951414
3Wales74121851313
4Greece7313822-1410
5Kazakhstan6006223-210
6Estonia6006129-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Finland11002113
3R. of Ireland100101-10
5Slovakia100101-10
5Georgia100104-40
1Spain1100100103
2Scotland11002023
3Ukraine11004043
4Hungary100102-20
5Faroe Islands1001010-100
2Czech Republic10101101
3Netherlands10101101
3Belarus11004133
4Iceland100102-20
5Cyprus100114-30
1England11008083
2Austria11008173
3Northern Ireland11004043
4Luxembourg100104-40
5Latvia100118-70
6North Macedonia100108-80
1Denmark11007073
2Football Union of Russia11002023
3Montenegro11003213
4Bos-Herze100123-10
5Azerbaijan100102-20
6Malta100107-70
1Norway1100100103
2Belgium10101101
3Kosovo10101101
4Albania10101101
5Poland10101101
6Armenia1001010-100
1Switzerland11004133
2Italy11003033
3Romania11002023
4Croatia100102-20
5Lithuania100114-30
6Moldova100103-30
2Portugal10101101
2Germany11007073
3Turkey10101101
4Serbia100115-40
5Israel100104-40
6Bulgaria100107-70
1France1100100103
2Wales11006063
3Slovenia11004043
4Estonia100104-40
5Kazakhstan100106-60
6Greece1001010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

