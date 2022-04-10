Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren0RangersRangers1

St Mirren v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Lyness
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 13Gogic
  • 6PowerBooked at 29mins
  • 43Ronan
  • 12Henderson
  • 9Brophy
  • 7Jones

Substitutes

  • 5McCarthy
  • 10Main
  • 16Erhahon
  • 21Greive
  • 27Urminsky
  • 36Thomson
  • 39Smith
  • 45Gallagher
  • 46Gilmartin

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5HelanderSubstituted forKingat 45+1'minutes
  • 31Barisic
  • 16Ramsey
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forDavisat 26'minutes
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 30Sakala
  • 25Roofe
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 9Diallo
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 26Balogun
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 43King
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Leon Thomson King replaces Filip Helander because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

  6. Post update

    Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  9. Booking

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Steven Davis replaces John Lundstram because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Richard Tait.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Alexandros Gogic tries a through ball, but Alan Power is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Jay Henderson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers33237364273776
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell331010133850-1240
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren33812133047-1736
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
