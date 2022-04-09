Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|32
|22
|7
|3
|61
|25
|36
|73
|2
|Annan Athletic
|32
|18
|5
|9
|59
|39
|20
|59
|3
|Forfar
|32
|15
|10
|7
|51
|32
|19
|55
|4
|Edinburgh City
|32
|12
|9
|11
|39
|43
|-4
|45
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|32
|11
|9
|12
|40
|42
|-2
|42
|6
|Stranraer
|32
|10
|8
|14
|40
|50
|-10
|38
|7
|Stirling
|32
|10
|7
|15
|34
|42
|-8
|37
|8
|Albion
|32
|9
|8
|15
|34
|48
|-14
|35
|9
|Elgin
|32
|8
|10
|14
|30
|43
|-13
|34
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|32
|5
|7
|20
|21
|45
|-24
|22