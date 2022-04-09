Match ends, Livingston 2, Motherwell 2.
Ricki Lamie's injury-time header secured a Scottish Premiership top-six place for Motherwell in incredible fashion as Livingston blew a two-goal advantage to drop into the bottom half.
Goals from Odin Bailey and Alan Forrest looked to have secured Livi's top-half status for the third year in a row.
But a piledriver from Callum Slattery gave Motherwell a lifeline to set up a tense finish.
And Lamie reacted quickest to head the equaliser in the dying seconds.
With that final kick, Livingston fell to seventh while Motherwell leapt to sixth and kept their hopes of European football alive.
The task at hand was fairly simple for David Martindale's side. Win and they would secure top-six football for the third consecutive season - a frankly incredible feat for a side that many tipped for the drop.
Motherwell were in the better position though, starting the day in sixth and just needing a draw to keep themselves in the top half - also a remarkable feat, given the fact they had won just once this year.
For most of the game, it looked like Livingston would do it. They started on the front foot and deserved their half-time lead.
It came courtesy of a Bailey goal, gifted by poor defending. Scott Pittman and Alan Forrest combined, with the latter trying to play the on-loan Birmingham winger through on goal. Jake Carroll should have intercepted but he got his feet tangled, allowing Bailey to skip into the box unopposed and poke under Liam Kelly.
Motherwell barely had a sniff in the first half but started the second brightly, with Kevin van Veen hitting the post. The ball then trickled towards the line after hitting the back of Max Stryjek, but the Livingston keeper was able to gather on the line.
It looked like the visitors would be made to rue that chance when Livingston scored with their next foray forward. Bailey had a shot blocked with the ball eventually bouncing to Forrest, who had time to fluff his first effort, compose himself, and drive a strike into the bottom corner.
Motherwell looked dead and buried and the game was nearly sewn up a minute later when Bailey found Forrest in the box but the latter could only drag his shot wide.
A sliding doors moment perhaps.
The visitors were given a lifeline when the ball dropped kindly to Slattery on the edge of the area, and the former Southampton man rifled an unstoppable drive into the bottom corner. It was a goal from nothing but it set up the most tense of finishes.
With seconds remaining, Motherwell swung a corner in and Bevis Mugabi smashed it off the bar. Lamie reacted quickest, nodding across goal to give Motherwell the most dramatic equaliser and deal the cruellest of blows to Livingston.
Man of the Match - Alan Forrest
What we learned
Even the most diehard of Motherwell fans would not have felt overly confident heading to West Lothian. Two away wins all season and facing a stubborn Livingston side, it was a bigger ask than simply 'don't lose'.
But Graham Alexander would have been delighted with his side battling back from the brink and giving themselves a chance for European football despite a dire run of form.
For Livingston, it was an absolute gut punch. They controlled large swathes of this game and didn't deserve the ending delivered to them.
The job Martindale has done at Livingston should not be underestimated. A club with comfortably one of the lowest budgets in the league, they continually punch above their weight season upon season.
What's next?
Four points clear of St Mirren, who face Rangers on Sunday, Motherwell's top-six finish is secured. Livingston sit seventh and both sides will wait a fortnight for their next fixture, with the post-split schedule yet to be announced.
