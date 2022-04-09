Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston2MotherwellMotherwell2

Livingston 2-2 Motherwell: Visitors into top six with injury-time equaliser

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Callum Slattery celebrates after scoring Motherwell's first

Ricki Lamie's injury-time header secured a Scottish Premiership top-six place for Motherwell in incredible fashion as Livingston blew a two-goal advantage to drop into the bottom half.

Goals from Odin Bailey and Alan Forrest looked to have secured Livi's top-half status for the third year in a row.

But a piledriver from Callum Slattery gave Motherwell a lifeline to set up a tense finish.

And Lamie reacted quickest to head the equaliser in the dying seconds.

With that final kick, Livingston fell to seventh while Motherwell leapt to sixth and kept their hopes of European football alive.

The task at hand was fairly simple for David Martindale's side. Win and they would secure top-six football for the third consecutive season - a frankly incredible feat for a side that many tipped for the drop.

Motherwell were in the better position though, starting the day in sixth and just needing a draw to keep themselves in the top half - also a remarkable feat, given the fact they had won just once this year.

For most of the game, it looked like Livingston would do it. They started on the front foot and deserved their half-time lead.

It came courtesy of a Bailey goal, gifted by poor defending. Scott Pittman and Alan Forrest combined, with the latter trying to play the on-loan Birmingham winger through on goal. Jake Carroll should have intercepted but he got his feet tangled, allowing Bailey to skip into the box unopposed and poke under Liam Kelly.

Motherwell barely had a sniff in the first half but started the second brightly, with Kevin van Veen hitting the post. The ball then trickled towards the line after hitting the back of Max Stryjek, but the Livingston keeper was able to gather on the line.

It looked like the visitors would be made to rue that chance when Livingston scored with their next foray forward. Bailey had a shot blocked with the ball eventually bouncing to Forrest, who had time to fluff his first effort, compose himself, and drive a strike into the bottom corner.

Motherwell looked dead and buried and the game was nearly sewn up a minute later when Bailey found Forrest in the box but the latter could only drag his shot wide.

A sliding doors moment perhaps.

The visitors were given a lifeline when the ball dropped kindly to Slattery on the edge of the area, and the former Southampton man rifled an unstoppable drive into the bottom corner. It was a goal from nothing but it set up the most tense of finishes.

With seconds remaining, Motherwell swung a corner in and Bevis Mugabi smashed it off the bar. Lamie reacted quickest, nodding across goal to give Motherwell the most dramatic equaliser and deal the cruellest of blows to Livingston.

Man of the Match - Alan Forrest

Forrest celebrates his goal
Set one up, scored another - Forrest will be a big loss if he leaves Livi this summer

What we learned

Even the most diehard of Motherwell fans would not have felt overly confident heading to West Lothian. Two away wins all season and facing a stubborn Livingston side, it was a bigger ask than simply 'don't lose'.

But Graham Alexander would have been delighted with his side battling back from the brink and giving themselves a chance for European football despite a dire run of form.

For Livingston, it was an absolute gut punch. They controlled large swathes of this game and didn't deserve the ending delivered to them.

The job Martindale has done at Livingston should not be underestimated. A club with comfortably one of the lowest budgets in the league, they continually punch above their weight season upon season.

What's next?

Four points clear of St Mirren, who face Rangers on Sunday, Motherwell's top-six finish is secured. Livingston sit seventh and both sides will wait a fortnight for their next fixture, with the post-split schedule yet to be announced.

Player of the match

DonnellyLiam Donnelly

with an average of 7.47

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.83

  2. Squad number16Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.68

  4. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.67

  5. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.64

  6. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.62

  8. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.60

  9. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.58

  10. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.34

  11. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    6.30

  12. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    5.98

  13. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.82

  14. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    5.42

  15. Squad number12Player nameSoto
    Average rating

    3.95

Motherwell

  1. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    7.47

  2. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    7.38

  3. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    7.15

  4. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.05

  5. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.84

  6. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    6.79

  7. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.62

  8. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.53

  9. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    6.49

  10. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    6.22

  11. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    6.20

  12. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    6.00

  13. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.87

  14. Squad number20Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    5.72

  15. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.69

  16. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    5.22

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forLewisat 20'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forSotoat 90+5'minutes
  • 24KellyBooked at 80mins
  • 14BaileySubstituted forBoyesat 76'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forShinnieat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 31Konovalov
  • 33Omeonga

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm JohansenBooked at 90mins
  • 4Lamie
  • 3CarrollSubstituted forTierneyat 67'minutes
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forO'Haraat 45'minutes
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 90+6'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 29Shields
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forOjalaat 90+6'minutes
  • 20EffordSubstituted forWooleryat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Woolery
  • 8O'Hara
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 14Ojala
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 26Tierney
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 2, Motherwell 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Motherwell 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Donnelly replaces Callum Slattery.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Juhani Ojala replaces Kevin van Veen.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Sebastian Soto replaces Scott Pittman.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 2, Motherwell 2. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Adam Lewis.

  9. Booking

    Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell).

  11. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mark O'Hara (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Holt.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell).

  19. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Sean Kelly (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers32227363273673
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell331010133850-1240
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
View full Scottish Premiership table

