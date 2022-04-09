Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Andy Halliday scored twice as Hearts fought back to beat Hibernian

Hearts condemned Edinburgh rivals Hibernian to the Scottish Premiership bottom six and secured themselves third place with an emphatic derby win.

Drey Wright gave Hibs a dream start at Tynecastle, but an Andy Halliday double either side of Stephen Kingsley's goal left the visitors floundering.

It is a huge marker for Hearts seven days before the pair meet at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

And that game offers Hibs a last hope of European football.

It is now six league games without a win for Shaun Maloney's side, and they are left in eighth position in the league, 19 points behind their Edinburgh rivals.

