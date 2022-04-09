Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian3HibernianHibernian1

Heart of Midlothian 3-1 Hibernian: Andy Halliday double as visitors condemned to bottom six

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Andy Halliday scored twice as Hearts fought back to beat Hibernian


Hearts condemned Edinburgh rivals Hibernian to the Scottish Premiership bottom six and secured themselves third place with an emphatic derby win.

Drey Wright gave Hibs a dream start at Tynecastle, but an Andy Halliday double either side of Stephen Kingsley's goal left the visitors floundering.

It is a huge marker for Hearts seven days before the pair meet at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

And that game offers Hibs a last hope of European football.

It is now six league games without a win for Shaun Maloney's side, and they are left in eighth position in the league, 19 points behind their Edinburgh rivals.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 21Sibbick
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 12AtkinsonSubstituted forMooreat 83'minutes
  • 5HaringBooked at 70mins
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forMcEneffat 68'minutes
  • 17Cochrane
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKaySubstituted forGinnellyat 88'minutes
  • 20SimmsSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 44Kirk

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Macey
  • 33BushiriBooked at 71mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3DoigSubstituted forScottat 60'minutes
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-HayesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHendersonat 70'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 2Clarke
  • 8WrightSubstituted forCampbellat 38'minutes
  • 14MuellerBooked at 57mins
  • 34MelkersenSubstituted forJasperat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Jasper
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 25Scott
  • 30Hauge
  • 32Campbell
  • 36Delferriere
  • 80Henderson
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
19,041

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Hibernian 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Ellis Simms.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Josh Ginnelly replaces Barrie McKay.

  11. Post update

    Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore replaces Nathaniel Atkinson because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Newell.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Dangerous play by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers32227363273673
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell331010133850-1240
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
View full Scottish Premiership table

