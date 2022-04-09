Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Hibernian 1.
Hearts condemned Edinburgh rivals Hibernian to the Scottish Premiership bottom six and secured themselves third place with an emphatic derby win.
Drey Wright gave Hibs a dream start at Tynecastle, but an Andy Halliday double either side of Stephen Kingsley's goal left the visitors floundering.
It is a huge marker for Hearts seven days before the pair meet at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
And that game offers Hibs a last hope of European football.
It is now six league games without a win for Shaun Maloney's side, and they are left in eighth position in the league, 19 points behind their Edinburgh rivals.
More to follow.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
7.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameMcEneffAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.53
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number2Player nameClarkeAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number14Player nameMuellerAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number34Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
4.28
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameJasperAverage rating
2.75
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
2.33
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
2.90
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gordon
- 21Sibbick
- 19Halkett
- 3Kingsley
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forMooreat 83'minutes
- 5HaringBooked at 70mins
- 16HallidaySubstituted forMcEneffat 68'minutes
- 17Cochrane
- 10Boyce
- 18McKaySubstituted forGinnellyat 88'minutes
- 20SimmsSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 30Ginnelly
- 44Kirk
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Macey
- 33BushiriBooked at 71mins
- 4Hanlon
- 3DoigSubstituted forScottat 60'minutes
- 27Cadden
- 22Doyle-HayesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHendersonat 70'minutes
- 11Newell
- 2Clarke
- 8WrightSubstituted forCampbellat 38'minutes
- 14MuellerBooked at 57mins
- 34MelkersenSubstituted forJasperat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Stevenson
- 20Jasper
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 25Scott
- 30Hauge
- 32Campbell
- 36Delferriere
- 80Henderson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 19,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Hibernian 1.
Post update
Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
Post update
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Ellis Simms.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Josh Ginnelly replaces Barrie McKay.
Post update
Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore replaces Nathaniel Atkinson because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Newell.
Post update
Foul by Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.