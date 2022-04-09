Match ends, Dundee United 2, Dundee 2.
Dundee United secured a top-six Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2014-15 despite squandering a two-goal lead in a frantic derby draw with Dundee at Tannadice.
Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew had the hosts cruising before Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam struck in a three-minute spell after the break.
Bottom club Dundee are now five points adrift of St Johnstone with five games to play.
United's point keeps them fourth.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number29Player nameGrahamAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number6Player nameMcDonaldAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number9Player nameMcNultyAverage rating
4.96
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameLawlorAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.03
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameMulliganAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.67
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Siegrist
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 29GrahamBooked at 58mins
- 2Smith
- 6McDonald
- 19Levitt
- 7NiskanenBooked at 35mins
- 10Clark
- 32WattBooked at 45mins
- 9McNulty
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 13Eriksson
- 17Meekison
- 20Neilson
- 22Freeman
- 26Mochrie
- 33McMann
- 46Thomson
- 58Anim Cudjoe
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Lawlor
- 2Kerr
- 6McGhee
- 5Sweeney
- 3MarshallSubstituted forElliottat 81'minutes
- 24Anderson
- 8ByrneBooked at 45mins
- 26AdamBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMulliganat 73'minutes
- 18McMullan
- 9Mullen
- 10McGowanSubstituted forMcGinnat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McDaid
- 15Mulligan
- 16Elliott
- 17McCowan
- 20Rudden
- 22Daley-Campbell
- 30Sharp
- 35Rossi
- 77McGinn
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Dundee 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Mulligan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul McMullan.
Post update
Marc McNulty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Dundee United).
Post update
Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Graham with a cross.
Post update
Kevin McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).
Post update
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Christie Elliott replaces Jordan Marshall.
Post update
Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).
Post update
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Marc McNulty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).