Dundee's Charlie Adam scores to make it 2-2

Dundee United secured a top-six Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2014-15 despite squandering a two-goal lead in a frantic derby draw with Dundee at Tannadice.

Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew had the hosts cruising before Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam struck in a three-minute spell after the break.

Bottom club Dundee are now five points adrift of St Johnstone with five games to play.

United's point keeps them fourth.

