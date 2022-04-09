Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United2DundeeDundee2

Dundee United 2-2 Dundee: Thrilling city derby ends in stalemate

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee's Charlie Adam scores to make it 2-2

Dundee United secured a top-six Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2014-15 despite squandering a two-goal lead in a frantic derby draw with Dundee at Tannadice.

Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew had the hosts cruising before Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam struck in a three-minute spell after the break.

Bottom club Dundee are now five points adrift of St Johnstone with five games to play.

United's point keeps them fourth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 29GrahamBooked at 58mins
  • 2Smith
  • 6McDonald
  • 19Levitt
  • 7NiskanenBooked at 35mins
  • 10Clark
  • 32WattBooked at 45mins
  • 9McNulty

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
  • 46Thomson
  • 58Anim Cudjoe

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Lawlor
  • 2Kerr
  • 6McGhee
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3MarshallSubstituted forElliottat 81'minutes
  • 24Anderson
  • 8ByrneBooked at 45mins
  • 26AdamBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMulliganat 73'minutes
  • 18McMullan
  • 9Mullen
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forMcGinnat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McDaid
  • 15Mulligan
  • 16Elliott
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Rudden
  • 22Daley-Campbell
  • 30Sharp
  • 35Rossi
  • 77McGinn
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 2, Dundee 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Dundee 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Mulligan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

  4. Post update

    Marc McNulty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kevin McDonald (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Graham with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Kevin McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  14. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Christie Elliott replaces Jordan Marshall.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  18. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Marc McNulty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers32227363273673
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell331010133850-1240
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
View full Scottish Premiership table

