Celtic 7-0 St Johnstone: Leaders nine points clear after crushing win

Reo Hatate sweeps in Celtic's opener after just eight minutes
Celtic moved a step closer to the Scottish Premiership title as a crushing home win against St Johnstone stretched their lead to nine points.

Reo Hatate, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda put the league leaders in complete control at the break.

Josip Juranovic, Matt O'Riley's brace, and Liel Abada completed the biggest win of Ange Postecoglou's time in charge.

The victory puts the pressure on Rangers, who face St Mirren on Sunday.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone stay in 11th having had their advantage over bottom club Dundee cut to five points.

Celtic took a big step towards reclaiming the league crown with victory at Ibrox last week, but Postecoglou dismissed any notion his side would let complacency creep in in the final six games.

Every aspect of their performance showed he was right as they set a ferocious tempo from the start.

Hatate was denied brilliantly by Zander Clark just a minute before firing in the first goal from Greg Taylor's cut back, and the chances kept coming as Tom Rogic fired straight at the St Johnstone goalkeeper from seven yards out.

But it wasn't too long before Callum Booth gifted Celtic a second goal by passing straight to Giakoumakis, who rounded Clark and squeezed the ball in from close range.

Unfortunately for Celtic, the Greek striker limped off with a muscle injury minutes later but his absence did not check their momentum as Jota whipped in a fantastic cross for Maeda to nod in a third before half time.

Despite making a double change at half-time St Johnstone were powerless to resist Celtic, and one of the replacements Tom Sang bundled over Hatate to give away a penalty just five minutes into the second half.

Juranovic converted with confidence to make it 4-0, and after a 19-minute lull, Celtic struck three goals in eight minutes to pile the misery on St Johnstone.

Half-time replacement O'Riley headed in David Turnbull's cross and then curled a beautiful shot into the top corner three minutes later.

And Abada thumped in Celtic's seventh after Maeda latched on to a ball over the top and touched the ball into his path.

The league leaders could have easily hit double figures as they racked up 23 shots and completed over 950 passes in an emphatic message about their title intentions.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 18RogicSubstituted forO'Rileyat 45'minutes
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forMcCarthyat 74'minutes
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 55'minutesSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forFuruhashiat 74'minutes
  • 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forAbadaat 27'minutes
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 16McCarthy
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 56Ralston

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Clark
  • 19RooneySubstituted forSangat 45'minutes
  • 2Brown
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 24Booth
  • 8DavidsonSubstituted forMacPhersonat 45'minutes
  • 29HallbergSubstituted forButterfieldat 77'minutes
  • 14MiddletonSubstituted forMayat 64'minutes
  • 21Crawford
  • 22HendrySubstituted forBairat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Cleary
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 18MacPherson
  • 27Sang
  • 34Butterfield
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home84%
Away16%
Shots
Home23
Away1
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    David Turnbull went off injured after Celtic had used all subs.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by David Turnbull.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Brown.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liel Abada.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jacob Butterfield replaces Melker Hallberg.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James McCarthy replaces Callum McGregor.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Kyogo Furuhashi replaces Jota.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 6, St. Johnstone 0. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 5, St. Johnstone 0. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jota.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Glenn Middleton.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Callum Hendry.

  19. Post update

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers32227363273673
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell331010133850-1240
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
View full Scottish Premiership table

