Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1.
Ross County snatched a top-six Scottish Premiership finish after they scored a dramatic late winner at Aberdeen.
Joseph Hungbo coolly slotted a penalty after Jonny Hayes' handball as Aberdeen were consigned to the bottom half for the first time in nine seasons.
Jim Goodwin's side lacked quality and composure throughout, failing to seriously test goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw despite dominating possession.
County climb to fifth, with Aberdeen ninth.
Both sides knew a win would guarantee a top-half finish if Hearts won the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle, but neither team coped with that pressure early on.
There was a distinct lack of quality as both sides misplaced passes and lacked composure.
Aberdeen dominated possession, but were unable to do much with it. Ross McCrorie had the best chance of the first 45 minutes when Jack Baldwin's scrambled clearance fell to him inside the County penalty area. However, the midfielder blazed his effort over the bar with the goal gaping.
Lewis Ferguson flashed a free-kick just wide for the hosts, and David Bates had a tame header saved by Ross Laidlaw.
At the other end, County failed to test Joe Lewis - their one shot was well off target.
The news of Hearts' turnaround at Tynecastle seemed to spur Aberdeen on after the break. They came out with far more intensity as they pressed for the all-important opening goal.
Lewis Ferguson placed a shot just wide after a great bit of work from Marley Watkins down the left wing, and Vicente Besuijen started to cause problems down the right.
County were second best, but did carve out a chance of their own - a cross made its way through to Jake Vokins on the edge of the box, but his volley sailed well over.
However, Aberdeen still lacked the quality and calmness required to break down the County defence - just two of their 15 shots were on target.
In a nervy encounter, no-one seemed capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, and the Pittodrie crowd grew increasingly frustrated as pass after pass went astray.
As the mood became increasingly tense, County grew in confidence. They were denied what looked to be a clear penalty after Regan Charles-Cook was felled by Jack MacKenzie, but their disappointment soon turned to delight.
After an optimistic ball into the Aberdeen box struck Hayes' hand from close range, referee Greg Aitken pointed straight to the spot.
Aberdeen were furious, but amidst the frustration, Hungbo stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick down the middle.
The home side pressed for a late goal in vain, their earlier profligacy costing them dear. The full-time whistle was greeted with jubilant scenes from the County players and in the away end.
Man of the Match - Joseph Hungbo
What did we learn?
Before kick-off Jim Goodwin spoke about how a club of Aberdeen's stature should be in the top six, and that this was the biggest game of their season. However, stature of club doesn't get you up the table, performances and results do, and on this showing Aberdeen don't deserve to be in the Premiership's top six clubs.
On the other hand, Malky Mackay spoke of how proud his players should be with their performances this season. That sentiment will only have grown after they climbed into the top six - the Dingwall outfit are punching well above their weight.
What they said:
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The feeling is extreme disappointment. The dressing room is very flat, the same as the supporters are feeling I'd imagine.
"The game panned out as we imagined. We knew we'd have possession, and we got into good areas at times. We lacked quality when it mattered most. We can talk about the penalty - it's a bit harsh, but today's not the day to be talking about referees. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but we weren't good enough to do that."
What's next?
Both clubs wait to learn their fate when the post-split fixtures are released in the coming days.
Player of the match
HungboJoseph Hungbo
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameBarronAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number18Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
3.55
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
5.99
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 16Ojo
- 5Gallagher
- 27Bates
- 17HayesBooked at 84mins
- 19FergusonBooked at 85mins
- 2McCrorieSubstituted forMacKenzieat 66'minutes
- 7WatkinsSubstituted forMcLennanat 67'minutes
- 29Barron
- 10Besuijen
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 4Considine
- 18McLennan
- 20Jenks
- 21Polvara
- 22Ramsay
- 25Woods
- 28Ruth
- 39Milne
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 5BaldwinBooked at 73mins
- 16IacovittiBooked at 27mins
- 3Vokins
- 8CallachanBooked at 56mins
- 22Tillson
- 7SpittalSubstituted forHungboat 82'minutes
- 6PatonSubstituted forCancolaat 76'minutes
- 17Charles-CookSubstituted forWatsonat 87'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forSamuelat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 10Samuel
- 15Watson
- 18Burroughs
- 20Drysdale
- 21Munro
- 23Hungbo
- 24Paton
- 32Mackinnon
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 15,162
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Barron (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Post update
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Joseph Hungbo replaces Blair Spittal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross.
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. David Cancola replaces Harrison Paton.