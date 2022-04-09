Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Joseph Hungbo nets the decisive penalty for Ross County

Ross County snatched a top-six Scottish Premiership finish after they scored a dramatic late winner at Aberdeen.

Joseph Hungbo coolly slotted a penalty after Jonny Hayes' handball as Aberdeen were consigned to the bottom half for the first time in nine seasons.

Jim Goodwin's side lacked quality and composure throughout, failing to seriously test goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw despite dominating possession.

County climb to fifth, with Aberdeen ninth.

Both sides knew a win would guarantee a top-half finish if Hearts won the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle, but neither team coped with that pressure early on.

There was a distinct lack of quality as both sides misplaced passes and lacked composure.

Aberdeen dominated possession, but were unable to do much with it. Ross McCrorie had the best chance of the first 45 minutes when Jack Baldwin's scrambled clearance fell to him inside the County penalty area. However, the midfielder blazed his effort over the bar with the goal gaping.

Lewis Ferguson flashed a free-kick just wide for the hosts, and David Bates had a tame header saved by Ross Laidlaw.

At the other end, County failed to test Joe Lewis - their one shot was well off target.

The news of Hearts' turnaround at Tynecastle seemed to spur Aberdeen on after the break. They came out with far more intensity as they pressed for the all-important opening goal.

Lewis Ferguson placed a shot just wide after a great bit of work from Marley Watkins down the left wing, and Vicente Besuijen started to cause problems down the right.

County were second best, but did carve out a chance of their own - a cross made its way through to Jake Vokins on the edge of the box, but his volley sailed well over.

However, Aberdeen still lacked the quality and calmness required to break down the County defence - just two of their 15 shots were on target.

In a nervy encounter, no-one seemed capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, and the Pittodrie crowd grew increasingly frustrated as pass after pass went astray.

As the mood became increasingly tense, County grew in confidence. They were denied what looked to be a clear penalty after Regan Charles-Cook was felled by Jack MacKenzie, but their disappointment soon turned to delight.

After an optimistic ball into the Aberdeen box struck Hayes' hand from close range, referee Greg Aitken pointed straight to the spot.

Aberdeen were furious, but amidst the frustration, Hungbo stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick down the middle.

The home side pressed for a late goal in vain, their earlier profligacy costing them dear. The full-time whistle was greeted with jubilant scenes from the County players and in the away end.

Man of the Match - Joseph Hungbo

The Watford loanee provided the game's only moment of composure, scoring the all-important goal.

What did we learn?

Before kick-off Jim Goodwin spoke about how a club of Aberdeen's stature should be in the top six, and that this was the biggest game of their season. However, stature of club doesn't get you up the table, performances and results do, and on this showing Aberdeen don't deserve to be in the Premiership's top six clubs.

On the other hand, Malky Mackay spoke of how proud his players should be with their performances this season. That sentiment will only have grown after they climbed into the top six - the Dingwall outfit are punching well above their weight.

What they said:

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The feeling is extreme disappointment. The dressing room is very flat, the same as the supporters are feeling I'd imagine.

"The game panned out as we imagined. We knew we'd have possession, and we got into good areas at times. We lacked quality when it mattered most. We can talk about the penalty - it's a bit harsh, but today's not the day to be talking about referees. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but we weren't good enough to do that."

What's next?

Both clubs wait to learn their fate when the post-split fixtures are released in the coming days.

