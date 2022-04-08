Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1.
Scott Tiffoney's second-half winner for Partick Thistle ended a five-match winless run and dented Queen of the South's Scottish Championship survival hopes.
Ally Roy sent an early header wide for the hosts, and Ruari Paton's strike was saved before Innes Cameron fired narrowly past the upright.
But Tiffoney broke the deadlock wiuth his fifth goal of the season.
The winner went on a solo run before slotting past goalkeeper Josh Rae.
The hosts looked for a way back and Roy fired an effort wide as the match wore on - but they could not pull a goal back.
Queen of the South player-manager Willie Gibson: "Story of our season, to be honest, we know what it is, we're not clinical.
"We probably created five or six, not even half chances, ones we should be taking. We were on the attack and it was a slack pass that led to their goal.
"We've got to keep believing, there are four games left, we've got to give everything to try and stay in the league."
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "I thought we were utter dogmeat and Queens deserved to win.
"I feel for them and for Willie, the players are obviously playing for him and they're playing good stiff too, and hopefully he gets the job.
"It was a good three points but performance-wise we weren't at our best."
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'ConnorBooked at 87mins
- 16East
- 13Debayo
- 7Paton
- 15McGrorySubstituted forSoares Juniorat 85'minutes
- 6CochraneSubstituted forMcKechnieat 73'minutes
- 10ConnellySubstituted forJosephat 86'minutes
- 9Roy
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 29Henderson
- 34Pietsch
- 49Soares Junior
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 33Hendrie
- 6TurnerSubstituted forCrawfordat 64'minutes
- 23DochertyBooked at 90mins
- 8BanniganBooked at 89mins
- 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
- 9GrahamBooked at 63mins
- 7TiffoneyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBellat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Jakubiak
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 18Akinola
- 22Crawford
- 25Alegría
- 30Stanway
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 1,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1.
Booking
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Steven Bell replaces Scott Tiffoney.
Post update
Hand ball by Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Offside, Queen of the South. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Ruari Paton is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Gibson.
Booking
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney following a set piece situation.
Booking
Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South).
Post update
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Lee Connelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Ruben Soares Junior replaces Calvin McGrory.
Post update
Foul by William Gibson (Queen of the South).
Post update
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.