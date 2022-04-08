Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Scott Tiffoney (centre) scored the only goal of the game as Partick Thistle beat Queen of the South

Scott Tiffoney's second-half winner for Partick Thistle ended a five-match winless run and dented Queen of the South's Scottish Championship survival hopes.

Ally Roy sent an early header wide for the hosts, and Ruari Paton's strike was saved before Innes Cameron fired narrowly past the upright.

But Tiffoney broke the deadlock wiuth his fifth goal of the season.

The winner went on a solo run before slotting past goalkeeper Josh Rae.

The hosts looked for a way back and Roy fired an effort wide as the match wore on - but they could not pull a goal back.

Queen of the South player-manager Willie Gibson: "Story of our season, to be honest, we know what it is, we're not clinical.

"We probably created five or six, not even half chances, ones we should be taking. We were on the attack and it was a slack pass that led to their goal.

"We've got to keep believing, there are four games left, we've got to give everything to try and stay in the league."

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "I thought we were utter dogmeat and Queens deserved to win.

"I feel for them and for Willie, the players are obviously playing for him and they're playing good stiff too, and hopefully he gets the job.

"It was a good three points but performance-wise we weren't at our best."