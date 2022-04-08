Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Queen of the South 0-1 Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Scott Tiffoney (centre) scored the only goal of the game as Partick Thistle beat Queen of the South
Scott Tiffoney's second-half winner for Partick Thistle ended a five-match winless run and dented Queen of the South's Scottish Championship survival hopes.

Ally Roy sent an early header wide for the hosts, and Ruari Paton's strike was saved before Innes Cameron fired narrowly past the upright.

But Tiffoney broke the deadlock wiuth his fifth goal of the season.

The winner went on a solo run before slotting past goalkeeper Josh Rae.

The hosts looked for a way back and Roy fired an effort wide as the match wore on - but they could not pull a goal back.

Queen of the South player-manager Willie Gibson: "Story of our season, to be honest, we know what it is, we're not clinical.

"We probably created five or six, not even half chances, ones we should be taking. We were on the attack and it was a slack pass that led to their goal.

"We've got to keep believing, there are four games left, we've got to give everything to try and stay in the league."

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "I thought we were utter dogmeat and Queens deserved to win.

"I feel for them and for Willie, the players are obviously playing for him and they're playing good stiff too, and hopefully he gets the job.

"It was a good three points but performance-wise we weren't at our best."

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'ConnorBooked at 87mins
  • 16East
  • 13Debayo
  • 7Paton
  • 15McGrorySubstituted forSoares Juniorat 85'minutes
  • 6CochraneSubstituted forMcKechnieat 73'minutes
  • 10ConnellySubstituted forJosephat 86'minutes
  • 9Roy
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 29Henderson
  • 34Pietsch
  • 49Soares Junior

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 33Hendrie
  • 6TurnerSubstituted forCrawfordat 64'minutes
  • 23DochertyBooked at 90mins
  • 8BanniganBooked at 89mins
  • 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
  • 9GrahamBooked at 63mins
  • 7TiffoneyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBellat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Jakubiak
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 18Akinola
  • 22Crawford
  • 25Alegría
  • 30Stanway
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
1,099

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1.

  3. Booking

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Steven Bell replaces Scott Tiffoney.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Queen of the South. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Ruari Paton is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Gibson.

  10. Booking

    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney following a set piece situation.

  14. Booking

    Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South).

  16. Post update

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Lee Connelly.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Ruben Soares Junior replaces Calvin McGrory.

  19. Post update

    Foul by William Gibson (Queen of the South).

  20. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32186844232160
2Arbroath321414444251956
3Inverness CT311310843291449
4Partick Thistle331310104436849
5Raith Rovers32101394042-243
6Hamilton32912113746-939
7Morton32813113542-737
8Ayr32810143246-1434
9Dunfermline32614123347-1432
10Queen of Sth3268183046-1626
View full Scottish Championship table

