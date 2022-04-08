Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 13Debayo
- 7Paton
- 15McGrory
- 6Cochrane
- 10Connelly
- 9Roy
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 29Henderson
- 34Pietsch
- 49Soares Junior
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 33Hendrie
- 6Turner
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
- 9Graham
- 7TiffoneyBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 10Jakubiak
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 18Akinola
- 22Crawford
- 25Alegría
- 30Stanway
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, Queen of the South. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Ally Roy is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Partick Thistle. Brian Graham tries a through ball, but Alex Jakubiak is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Innes Cameron with a headed pass.
Post update
Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Hendrie (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Alex Jakubiak replaces Cammy Smith.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Euan East with a through ball.
Booking
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Cammy Smith.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Euan East.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.