Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 13Debayo
  • 7Paton
  • 15McGrory
  • 6Cochrane
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Roy
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 29Henderson
  • 34Pietsch
  • 49Soares Junior

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 33Hendrie
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
  • 9Graham
  • 7TiffoneyBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 10Jakubiak
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 18Akinola
  • 22Crawford
  • 25Alegría
  • 30Stanway
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  2. Post update

    William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Queen of the South. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Ally Roy is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Partick Thistle. Brian Graham tries a through ball, but Alex Jakubiak is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Innes Cameron with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Hendrie (Partick Thistle).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 0.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Alex Jakubiak replaces Cammy Smith.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 0.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Euan East with a through ball.

  16. Booking

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Cammy Smith.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Euan East.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

