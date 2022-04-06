Ianis Hagi (right) scored against Braga in 2020, but he and Alfredo Morelos miss out this time

Europa League, quarter-final first leg: Sporting Braga v Rangers Venue: Estadio Municipal, Braga Date: Thursday, 7 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & online; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rangers can cope without injured talisman Alfredo Morelos, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists ahead of their Europa League quarter-final.

Thursday's first leg away to Sporting Braga follows a 2-1 home defeat by Celtic that leaves Rangers six points adrift in the domestic title race.

Top scorer Morelos missed that game and will sit out the rest of the season.

"I believe so," Van Bronckhorst replied when asked if Rangers could compensate for the loss of the Colombia striker.

Morelos, who has scored 18 times this term, has had an operation on a thigh injury sustained on international duty at the end of last month.

"Of course, it is a big blow to us because he is our striker and we now don't have him any more this season," Van Bronckhorst said.

"So, yeah, we are disappointed, but we have to move on. That's the only thing we have to do now."

Braga sit a distant fourth behind leaders Porto in the Primeira Liga but head into the Europa League tie on the back of a fine 3-2 home win over third-top Benfica on Thursday.

Rangers have reserved their best form this season for European competition and Van Bronckhorst believes they will need another "complete performance" if they are to grasp "a big opportunity to reach the semi-finals".

"We have managed to do this in Europe so far," the Dutchman said.

"We have to do it again to win against a strong opponent. I think people were saying it was the best draw we could have a couple of weeks ago.

"But we have watched a lot of Braga matches and they are a very strong team with a lot of team spirit and very quick in transition moments.

"They have shown very good performances to reach this stage and we will need to be at our best."

Team news

In addition to losing top scorer Morelos for the rest of the season, Rangers remain without Romania international Ianis Hagi, who also underwent surgery earlier this season.

Fellow midfielder Alex Lowry is also not available for the Europa League tie.

Braga are without 16-year-old winger Roger Fernandes through injury as well as long-term casualty, defender Sequeira.

What do we know about Braga?

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal took over as Braga head coach in July 2020 after a spell in charge of Primeira Liga rivals Rio Ave.

Under their 56-year-old former centre-half, Braga, who came closest to winning the domestic title when they were runners-up in 2010, are on course to finish fourth for a second successive season.

Their best performance in Europe came in 2011, when they lost to Porto in the Europa League final. But they knocked out Monaco 3-1 on aggregate last month to reach their first quarter-final since losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2016.

That came after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Red Star Belgrade, who Rangers defeated to reach this stage, and ahead of Midtjylland, who knocked Celtic out of Champions League qualifying.

Captained by winger Ricardo Horta, the second top scorer in the Primeira Liga this season with 15 goals, it is a squad with no household names but full of youthful promise, including 19-year-old Brazilian right-back Yan Couto on loan from Manchester City.

What they said

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey: "There is a bit of confidence taken from the games we have had previously against Dortmund and Red Star and what we have had to overcome.

"The character shown from us has been amazing and we will show that same drive and same passion and hopefully get a result in Portugal."

