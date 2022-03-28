Last updated on .From the section Football

Football Twitter has joined in on the conversation about Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

It was a weekend of drama at the Oscars and blockbuster, Hollywood action in the National League.

While Twitter has been overtaken by the fallout from Will Smith hitting Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars ceremony, Wrexham and Dover Athletic exchanged blows in a heavyweight encounter and Hollywood star, and Wrexham owner, Ryan Reynolds could barely stand the drama.

Plus, elsewhere, Christian Eriksen gave us another feel-good moment.

All of this and more, is among this weekend's best football tweets.

1. Everyone's making the same joke

The biggest talking point of the weekend happened outside of a footballing arena - when Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, in response to the comedian, who was presenting at the awards show, making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Nobody has been able to stop discussing it since and there has been a scramble by football accounts to make a sporting analogy, from Lee Bowyer's famous on-field fight with team-mate Kieron Dyer…

…to Rangers' Ryan Kent lashing out at former Celtic player Scott Brown in 2019…

…to former Manchester United player Marouane Fellaini taking a ball to the face.

2. Going early

The US men's team enjoyed a big win on Sunday - beating Panama 5-1 in World Cup qualifying. They slightly jumped the gun with their post-match celebrations, however, as the team unveiled a banner reading, 'qualified' on-field, despite the fact that there is still a game left to play.

It's all been a bit much for some, including World Cup winner Heather O'Reilly.

3. Hollywood action

Among all of the Oscars chaos, there was some real drama in the National League on Saturday, where Wrexham went from 2-0 up against Dover Athletic, to 5-2 down, before eventually coming back to win the match 6-5, with two stoppage-time goals.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is a co-owner of the Welsh club. He said that the match shaved years off his life and spoke about being buried in Wales.

If Wrexham, chasing promotion back to the EFL, play many more games like that one, he may want to invest in a plot soon.

4. The Swiss ditch their neutrality

A home win over Switzerland helped England make it eight games unbeaten since they lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

Italy have subsequently and rather shockingly failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and their European neighbours Switzerland wasted no time in reminding them.

5. Happy returns

The feel-good story of the weekend came from 30-year-old Christian Eriksen. The midfielder was back in the Denmark squad on Saturday for the first time since he suffered cardiac arrest against Finland during Euro 2020 nine months ago.

Coming on for his 110th cap as a second-half substitute, it took Eriksen only two minutes to find the net with a fine finish.

6. Cleat dreams

Liverpool forward Katie Stengel scored to help the Championship team beat Durham on Sunday and afterwards delivered a reminder that professional women's football isn't all glitz and glamour.

7. Looks familiar

Meanwhile, there was a Liverpool v Barcelona legends game at Anfield on Saturday, which saw some old, familiar faces return.

8. Tears of joy

Bayern Munich and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies burst into tears on Sunday during a live stream on Twitch, as he watched his national team qualify for the men's World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Canada sealed qualification with a 4-0 win over Jamaica. The last World Cup they played in was Mexico 1986, when they finished bottom of their group without scoring.

Davies has not played since 17 December because of heart muscle inflammation that occurred after he was infected by Covid-19.