Scotland captain Andy Robertson criticises Fifa for giving the nation less than two weeks off at the end of domestic season, with Steve Clarke's side facing up to six matches in June. (Express) external-link

Clarke wants his Scotland players to be selfish and put the national squad before their club commitments. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson believes Real Madrid would be getting Kieran Tierney on the "cheap" if they prise the Scotland defender away from Arsenal for £50m. (Sun) external-link

Former Benfica player Alvaro Magalhaes urges the Portuguese club to let on-loan winger Jota join Celtic on a permanent deal. (Record) external-link

Celtic are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Christopher Scott, 19. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley says Rangers must win against Celtic on Sunday or the Scottish Premiership title race is over. (Sun) external-link

Rangers defender Filip Helander hopes to take on Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and help Sweden reach the World Cup when the two nations meet on Tuesday. (Record) external-link

Wales could rest Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey against Czech Republic on Tuesday, with the on-loan Juventus man struggling with groin and hamstring worries. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Kyle Lafferty's form for Kilmarnock is to be rewarded with a recall to the Northern Ireland squad. (Sun) external-link