Premier League returns: What are main issues to look out for this weekend?

From the section Football

(left to right) Jurgen Klopp, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwight McNeil and Frank Lampard
This weekend promises to be an important one at both ends of the table

The final international break of the 2021-22 season is over, leaving us to focus on the business end of a gripping domestic campaign - and what a weekend of Premier League football we have in store.

It has the potential to be a hugely significant round of fixtures at both ends of England's top flight.

There could be a change at the top of the table, with just a point separating leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

The race for the top four continues, with Tottenham and Manchester United looking to put pressure on Arsenal.

And many of the teams at the bottom face tough matches as they desperately scramble for precious points to try to preserve their place in the division.

A crucial change at the top?

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

This weekend could see a crucial changing of the guard at the top of the Premier League.

If, as expected, Liverpool beat Watford at home in Saturday's lunchtime game, Manchester City will be knocked off top spot for the first time since early December.

Granted, that may only be for a couple of hours, with Pep Guardiola's side facing Burnley at Turf Moor at 15:00 BST, but it still represents a significant psychological moment.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been the form side in the division, winning their past nine league games on the bounce to whittle away a gap between themselves and City that at one stage was 14 points.

And City's loss to Tottenham in February and draw at Crystal Palace in their last top-flight outing has opened the door for the Reds ahead of the potentially defining tussle between the top two at Anfield on 10 April.

As past title races between these two have shown (most notably that settled by a single point in 2018-19), an advantage, no matter how slender, can be crucial going down the closing straight.

Must-win games for Man Utd and Spurs?

Premier League - race for Europe

The simple reality is that a 'big six' into the top four just won't go.

As it stands, Tottenham and Manchester United are the two members of England's top sextet set to miss out on that all-important Champions League football.

However, with fourth-placed Arsenal not playing until Monday, when they visit Crystal Palace, United and Spurs have the chance to apply some pressure.

Antonio Conte's side can even replace their north-London rivals in the top four, for a day at least, if they beat Newcastle by two or more goals on Sunday.

Before then, though, Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils host Leicester in Saturday's evening game, with victory pretty much essential if they are to get themselves back into the Champions League following their disappointing last-16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid this month.

Should both United and Spurs slip up, West Ham may well be there to capitalise when they host Everton on Sunday.

Desperate times for the bottom three

Premier League - relegation battle

This weekend's fixtures are not favourable for the current bottom three.

Watford are away at Liverpool, the opponents the Hornets have lost the most top-flight games against.

They have lost 14 of their 16 away matches against the Reds in all competitions and were beaten 5-0 in the reverse fixture this season, back in October.

Burnley host Manchester City, against whom they have lost seven consecutive Premier League matches, by an aggregate score of 24-1. The Clarets have won only one of the past 28 meetings between the two.

Brighton are on a six-game losing streak at the moment, but then so are bottom club Norwich, who travel to the Amex on Saturday. They go there having failed to score in four of their past five league matches against the Seagulls.

Grim reading.

Will Lampard's message land?

Frank Lampard
Lampard's Everton won their most recent Premier League match - 1-0 at home to Newcastle

Before the international break, Frank Lampard questioned whether his players have the right mentality to play for Everton after they were heavily beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

We will find out at West Ham on Sunday if his message - which some have criticised for its tone and timing - has cut through.

Come Sunday, the Toffees will know if a win will only preserve their current advantage over the bottom three or extend it to what could be a crucial six points, especially with them also having games in hand on many rivals.

It is one of those wonderful quirks of fate that the game sees Lampard return to his first club, now managed by one of his predecessors in the Everton job, David Moyes.

Another club looking to steal a potentially pivotal march on their rivals this weekend is Leeds, who have won their past two games courtesy of injury-time winners and host out-of-form Southampton.

A third Whites win on the bounce for the first time this season, coupled with favourable results elsewhere, would really strengthen the place of Jesse Marsch's side in the division.

They could go as high as 14th if Brentford and Newcastle fail to win at Chelsea or Tottenham respectively.

Can Midlands rivals hurt Wolves' bid for Europe?

In 2022, only Liverpool (28) have picked up more Premier League points than Wolves (21).

However, Wanderers have lost four of their past six league games, the latest of which - the 3-2 home defeat by Leeds - was hugely damaging to their bid to finish in the European qualification spots this season.

It also cost them key striker Raul Jimenez for two games, starting with the visit of Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard's side are 10 points behind Wolves and unlikely to force their way into the European reckoning, but will love nothing more than throwing another spanner in the works of Bruno Lage's side.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 12:26

    Forget the EPL Beeb.

    Give us more WSL. We’ve been crying out for more coverage…

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 12:28

      bensondog replied:
      April Fool dont count after noon

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 12:24

    The stop-start international breaks has completely ruined the fluidity of the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 12:29

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      There have always been international weekends since the PL started.

      This just seems longer because the FA Cup QFs were the week before.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 12:24

    Look out for a failing Man U side, with a continuing run of trophy-less seasons ahead.

  • Comment posted by Hearthill, today at 12:22

    Anyone but Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 12:20

    Liverpool will beat City, but get beat by Everton and not win the league

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 12:30

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Are you willing to put a bet on that?

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 12:19

    Arsenal only up there by luck. Terrible team.

    • Reply posted by homer timpson, today at 12:24

      homer timpson replied:
      Every team needs luck but that only gets you so far , I’m not an Arsenal fan but they are their on merit

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 12:19

    I'll be expecting boredom. I doubt I'll be disappointed.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 12:16

    It'll be interesting to see who the referees and VAR favour in the next couple of months and as the tension rises some of the diving could be top drawer! Whatever happens you can be sure United will feature in the majority of the BBCs articles no matter how well they get on
    The bottom of the table could be close, one of them might just win a few games and pull clear

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:23

      Sport Report replied:
      they will if you keep talking about them

  • Comment posted by Yorksblue61, today at 12:16

    So your angle is that Man City's players and Pep, who have won three of the last 4 Prem titles, will be concerned about having to beat Burnley in order to stay top? Oh and City's advantage was 8 points, as Liverpool had two games in hand, but don't let facts spoil your Liverpool narrative.

    • Reply posted by yahyaa, today at 12:18

      yahyaa replied:
      2 games in hand≠ 6 points as many teams have learned this season.

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 12:15

    Arsenal have their difficult fixtures coming up they play away at Chelsea, away at West Ham, away at Palace, away at Southampton & also have Man Utd this month. Let's see how things look after this month.
    Spurs away still needs to be rearranged.

    • Reply posted by see you next wednesday, today at 12:30

      see you next wednesday replied:
      Hopefully Kane will gift us a goal like the hilarious assist for Saka's goal at the Emirates last year.

      Should we fear Man U any more?

      Tough away games, yes - but it'll be an interesting yardstick as to how far this Arsenal team has progressed after our abysmal start to the season!

  • Comment posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 12:14

    There are 2 pivotal games for City and Liverpool which will determine the whole season for them

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 12:13

    Look out for miracle recoveries from 'injuries'

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 12:10

    No more int'l break, good enough!😂

  • Comment posted by mac, today at 12:10

    Liverpool playing before City yet again.

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 12:23

      Brizey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 12:10

    I'll be looking out for gamesmanship

    • Reply posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 12:20

      Beat Takeshi replied:
      I'll be looking out for VAR decisions that I can get irate about.

  • Comment posted by Mr Smoke too much, today at 12:09

    Man City and Liverpool look like giving us the most exciting finish to a Premier League campaign ever.

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 12:11

      mac replied:
      Another 'footie' fan.

  • Comment posted by Brizey , today at 12:08

    Liverpool going top💪💋

  • Comment posted by Terry Marrdey, today at 12:07

    Massive month for the top two. Fully expect Liverpool to still be in contention for all competitions at the end of April.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:27

      Sport Report replied:
      There are no easy months at this level

