Close menu

Premier League returns: What are main issues to look out for this weekend?

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments78

(left to right) Jurgen Klopp, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwight McNeil and Frank Lampard
This weekend promises to be an important one at both ends of the table

The final international break of the 2021-22 season is over, leaving us to focus on the business end of a gripping domestic campaign - and what a weekend of Premier League football we have in store.

It has the potential to be a hugely significant round of fixtures at both ends of England's top flight.

There could be a change at the top of the table, with just a point separating leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

The race for the top four continues, with Tottenham and Manchester United looking to put pressure on Arsenal.

And many of the teams at the bottom face tough matches as they desperately scramble for precious points to try to preserve their place in the division.

A crucial change at the top?

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

This weekend could see a crucial changing of the guard at the top of the Premier League.

If, as expected, Liverpool beat Watford at home in Saturday's lunchtime game, Manchester City will be knocked off top spot for the first time since early December.

Granted, that may only be for a couple of hours, with Pep Guardiola's side facing Burnley at Turf Moor at 15:00 BST, but it still represents a significant psychological moment.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been the form side in the division, winning their past nine league games on the bounce to whittle away a gap between themselves and City that at one stage was 14 points.

And City's loss to Tottenham in February and draw at Crystal Palace in their last top-flight outing has opened the door for the Reds ahead of the potentially defining tussle between the top two at Anfield on 10 April.

As past title races between these two have shown (most notably that settled by a single point in 2018-19), an advantage, no matter how slender, can be crucial going down the closing straight.

Must-win games for Man Utd and Spurs?

Premier League - race for Europe

The simple reality is that a 'big six' into the top four just won't go.

As it stands, Tottenham and Manchester United are the two members of England's top sextet set to miss out on that all-important Champions League football.

However, with fourth-placed Arsenal not playing until Monday, when they visit Crystal Palace, United and Spurs have the chance to apply some pressure.

Antonio Conte's side can even replace their north-London rivals in the top four, for a day at least, if they beat Newcastle by two or more goals on Sunday.

Before then, though, Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils host Leicester in Saturday's evening game, with victory pretty much essential if they are to get themselves back into the Champions League following their disappointing last-16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid this month.

Should both United and Spurs slip up, West Ham may well be there to capitalise when they host Everton on Sunday.

Desperate times for the bottom three

Premier League - relegation battle

This weekend's fixtures are not favourable for the current bottom three.

Watford are away at Liverpool, the opponents the Hornets have lost the most top-flight games against.

They have lost 14 of their 16 away matches against the Reds in all competitions and were beaten 5-0 in the reverse fixture this season, back in October.

Burnley host Manchester City, against whom they have lost seven consecutive Premier League matches, by an aggregate score of 24-1. The Clarets have won only one of the past 28 meetings between the two.

Brighton are on a six-game losing streak at the moment, but then so are bottom club Norwich, who travel to the Amex on Saturday. They go there having failed to score in four of their past five league matches against the Seagulls.

Grim reading.

Will Lampard's message land?

Frank Lampard
Lampard's Everton won their most recent Premier League match - 1-0 at home to Newcastle

Before the international break, Frank Lampard questioned whether his players have the right mentality to play for Everton after they were heavily beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

We will find out at West Ham on Sunday if his message - which some have criticised for its tone and timing - has cut through.

Come Sunday, the Toffees will know if a win will only preserve their current advantage over the bottom three or extend it to what could be a crucial six points, especially with them also having games in hand on many rivals.

It is one of those wonderful quirks of fate that the game sees Lampard return to his first club, now managed by one of his predecessors in the Everton job, David Moyes.

Another club looking to steal a potentially pivotal march on their rivals this weekend is Leeds, who have won their past two games courtesy of injury-time winners and host out-of-form Southampton.

A third Whites win on the bounce for the first time this season, coupled with favourable results elsewhere, would really strengthen the place of Jesse Marsch's side in the division.

They could go as high as 14th if Brentford and Newcastle fail to win at Chelsea or Tottenham respectively.

Can Midlands rivals hurt Wolves' bid for Europe?

In 2022, only Liverpool (28) have picked up more Premier League points than Wolves (21).

However, Wanderers have lost four of their past six league games, the latest of which - the 3-2 home defeat by Leeds - was hugely damaging to their bid to finish in the European qualification spots this season.

It also cost them key striker Raul Jimenez for two games, starting with the visit of Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard's side are 10 points behind Wolves and unlikely to force their way into the European reckoning, but will love nothing more than throwing another spanner in the works of Bruno Lage's side.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

80 comments

  • Comment posted by Kitto1988, today at 12:47

    this is a huge weekend for us whites

    we beat southampton and i feel we are safe looking at some of the bottom 4s fixtures we have a great chance

    knowing us we wont make it easy though.....................

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 12:45

    What to look out for?

    More BBC man utd articles.

    Its as if the bbc wanted to remind us that their thrice daily mu fawning during the international break, wasn't enough.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 12:44

    Falling over, rolling around, time wasting, complaining at the referee, shirt pulling, lots of passing around the defenders, occasional spark of brilliance, terrible excuses from managers, thuggish fan behaviour, irrelevant commentary, random referee and VAR calls.
    Then onto the HYS for complaints about bias, finances, ethics and cheating.

  • Comment posted by ThatOldG, today at 12:44

    I'd hate to think what we would ever do without football.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:42

    Those people who keep mentioning the Quad. Stop it as we dont want to hear it as it is not going to happen. You hear me guys. It aint going to happen. Right. Now that i have finally got that off my chest lets talk about the thrills and spills of the Premier League as there is nothing like it

  • Comment posted by I am Groot, today at 12:41

    Ummm... if Liverpool turn up at Anfield on 10th April they're going to have a problem given that the match is at the Etihad.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 12:39

    Feels great to have proper football back. I can't stand international football.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:46

      gadgyarab replied:
      Yes, I understand, I'm Scottish.
      Mind you we are a fair bit better than we used to be!!!!

  • Comment posted by Redacted001, today at 12:38

    Why are some people more interested in what Man Utd are doing than what their own club is doing, even when their own club is battling for the title?

    As a Man Utd fan my self I will only be mostly focussing on what my own club are doing and hoping we can get enough points from our remaining games to clinch 4th, hopefully starting with 3 points against Leicester tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 12:46

      nozin around replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

    What are the main issues on the return of the Premier League. Let me think. How about the return of players who play better for their country than for their clubs which gets on my bloody nerves

    • Reply posted by AndyC_MK, today at 12:39

      AndyC_MK replied:
      The HYS is on the PL returning, your team is pushing for the title, yet you’re STILL obsessed with Manchester United?

      Rent free…

  • Comment posted by T8-eh-T8, today at 12:36

    Arrrrggghhhh - Lawro has predicted a West Ham win. 😒

    Kiss of death.

    COYI⚒

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 12:36

    Top 4 and bottom 3 will be the same at the end of the season as it currently is.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 12:37

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      Is the joke on Fernandes or Utd? some might say both!

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 12:33

    ABU till i die, seeing them to drift away from the top 4 is only good.
    Trash Can to coninue their slide down the table would be great as well...

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 12:32

    Diving, feigning injury, whinging, financial doping, and presumably a ball might get kicked.

  • Comment posted by bongerman, today at 12:32

    1. Liverpool
    2. Man City
    3. Chelsea
    4. Man Utd

  • Comment posted by Bergman77, today at 12:31

    Everton to stay up by virtue of the teams currently below them just being slightly poorer

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 12:26

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 12:28

      bensondog replied:
      April Fool dont count after noon

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 12:24

    The stop-start international breaks has completely ruined the fluidity of the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 12:29

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      There have always been international weekends since the PL started.

      This just seems longer because the FA Cup QFs were the week before.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 12:24

    Look out for a failing Man U side, with a continuing run of trophy-less seasons ahead.

    • Reply posted by KINKLADZE, today at 12:33

      KINKLADZE replied:
      😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Hearthill, today at 12:22

    Anyone but Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 12:42

      Celts replied:
      Another United fan who will be supporting Man City. Sad.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport