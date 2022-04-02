Celtic, who blew away Rangers with a 3-0 Old Firm win in February, travel to Ibrox on Sunday with a three-point advantage at the top

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:15

Three points. Seven games. Two Old Firm derbies. That is what stands between league leaders Celtic and reigning champions Rangers in their battle for the Scottish Premiership crown.

The penultimate league derby of the season this weekend presents Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side with an opportunity to move level on points with Ange Postecoglou's men.

But do Rangers need to win Sunday's showdown to keep their title hopes alive?

Biggest league derby in more than a decade

In league terms, you have to trawl back 11 years to find an Old Firm derby with this level of magnitude.

Every encounter between the Glasgow pair is big, of course, and early-season clashes can influence the course of the title race, but not since the 2010-11 campaign has it been as tight at this stage.

After 31 games, it was Rangers - led by Walter Smith - who held a narrow one-point advantage with just one head-to-head remaining in the final seven fixtures.

Both won six of those games, with the odd one out a goalless draw in the last Old Firm clash of the campaign - a decisive result that would ultimately swing a 54th title to Govan.

Until 12 months ago, it was the last time the Ibrox club had won Scotland's top flight.

Would six-point gap be insurmountable?

With 18 points to play for after Sunday, Van Bronckhorst's side - beaten 3-0 at Celtic Park in February - really would be giving themselves a mountain to climb if they were to lose successive derbies.

Rangers let a four-point lead slip in the final six fixtures of the 2007-08 season, but never in the 21st century has a Scottish top-flight side blown a six-point advantage with as many games remaining.

Goal difference presents another issue for Rangers, with Celtic's superior by a margin of 14, which could prove as good as a point come the end of the campaign.

It means Rangers would potentially need Celtic to drop seven points if they are defeated at the weekend - but Postecoglou's juggernaut have dropped just six in their past 24 games.

It looks imperative to the Ibrox side's title hopes that they do not let their rivals leave with a victory, something Celtic have managed just once in their past seven trips to Govan.

Post-split schedule throws up headache

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, nothing will be decided. There will still be six games to play, but who will have the toughest job picking up points in those contests?

What we know for sure is Rangers travel to St Mirren and Celtic host St Johnstone in their final games prior to the league splitting next weekend.

Beyond that, the SPFL are set for another scheduling nightmare that is guaranteed to throw up controversy.

For certain, both teams will play out the final derby of the season at Celtic Park. They will also both face Hearts, who have booked their place in the top six with a healthy 14-point cushion in third.

It is still anyone's guess who will make up the final three positions in the top half, but the SPFL's need to try get each side 19 games at home and away will likely result in one of the top two travelling somewhere for a third time.

There is no easy fix...

Will Europe be an obstacle for Rangers?

Remember 2008? That was the last time Rangers made it this far in Europe - again under Smith - and there is a sense of deja vu about the fixture pile-up that resulted in the Ibrox club throwing away the 2007-08 title.

Rangers made it all the way to the Uefa Cup final that season, and with Braga awaiting in their Europa League quarter-final this term, there is a real opportunity for Van Bronckhorst's side to reach the last four.

The Ibrox side also have an Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final to come in a season-defining April. Fighting on all fronts is nothing unusual for these Glasgow side, but might it hamper Rangers' title bid?

With Celtic out of Europe, Rangers are at least guaranteed two extra games in a gruelling end to the campaign. Passage to a Europa League semi-final will increase that tally to four.

While reaching the last four - and potentially a final - would be an incredible achievement, the prize of winning this season's Premiership cannot be downplayed, given a Champions League group place for next term is all but confirmed for the winners.

'Massive month starts on Sunday' - analysis

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans on BBC Sportsound

Rangers have a massive month coming up, but it's just one game at a time for them just now.

They need to concentrate on the Old Firm coming up next, they need to go and win that league game. The last derby was disappointing for them, Celtic blew them away with their start.

But Rangers have played well since and they're playing well at the minute, they need to continue what they're doing.

Ex-Rangers striker Mark Hateley on BBC Radio Scotland

The biggest game of Rangers' season is on Sunday. You're looking for the team to put on a performance - and a good performance.

Of late, the bigger the game, the better the performance has been. This is where trust comes with the size of your squad.