Last updated on .From the section Football

Denmark's players formed a protective shield around Eriksen as he received medical attention following his cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen says his goal on his return to the Denmark side was "just a warm-up" for Tuesday's friendly in Copenhagen on the ground at which he suffered his cardiac arrest.

The Brentford midfielder scored his side's second goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss in the Netherlands.

He is now set to start against Serbia on the pitch where he collapsed in last year's Euro 2020 game with Finland.

"That will be even more special," he told Danish TV station Kanal 5.

"[Saturday's goal] was just a warm-up for Tuesday when I'll be running in exactly the place where it happened."

The 30-year-old, who was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker - after his cardiac arrest nine months ago, was given a standing ovation as he was introduced from the bench on Saturday.

There are sure to be more emotional scenes on Tuesday, with Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand having already confirmed that Eriksen will start.

Both Denmark and Serbia have qualified for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Danes finished top of their qualifying group with 27 points from 10 games - four points clear of runners-up Scotland.

Serbia also topped their group - taking 20 points from their eight matches to finish three points ahead of second-placed Portugal, ultimately pipping their rivals in the final minute of qualification as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a dramatic winner.