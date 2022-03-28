Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hosts England won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February

The attendance at the Women's European Championship final at Wembley on 31 July could surpass the record for any Euros match for men or women.

Tickets for the tournament decider sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Wembley has a capacity of 90,000, while the highest attendance for any Euros match - men or women - is 79,115 for the 1964 final at Madrid's Bernabeu.

Last year's men's final between England and Italy was attended by 67,173 with Covid restrictions limiting capacity.

The current record attendance for a Women's European Championship final is 41,302, which was set at Euro 2013 when Germany defeated hosts Sweden. For the rebuilt Wembley, the attendance record for any football match is 89,874 for the 2008 FA Cup final between Cardiff and Portsmouth.

Prior to tickets going on general sale on Monday, more than half of the 700,000 tickets available across the tournament had already been sold in pre-sales.

With 100 days to go until Euro 2022 kicks off with England's opening game against Austria at Old Trafford, the tournament is already comfortably on course to surpass the 240,045 who watched the 2017 tournament in the Netherlands - the previous best figure for total attendance across a Women's Euros.

The Lionesses' matches against Norway at Brighton's Amex stadium and Northern Ireland at St Mary's have also sold out.

Sixteen nations will take part in the tournament across 10 different venues in England, with the opening match on 6 July.