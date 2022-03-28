Jamie Proctor's goal against Sutton was his ninth of the season for Port Vale

Striker Jamie Proctor insisted the current League Two table does 'not mean much' to Port Vale as the battle for promotion reaches the final few games.

Proctor's spectacular volley helped Vale to a 2-0 victory over Sutton United on Saturday - their fourth win in an unbeaten five-match run.

They are in fourth place with just 11 points covering the top 10 teams.

"The table at the minute is all over the place," the 30-year-old told BBC Radio Stoke.

"You just need to keep winning games, it's as simple as that. Everybody up there is playing well, everybody is winning games.

"We've just got to keep doing the same - we can't think 'oh, win this game and we'll be second or fourth, or seventh', it just doesn't work like that.

"It's such a tight, congested, top 10. You've just got to look at yourselves, move on to the next game and keep your levels high."

Vale are only three points outside the automatic promotion places, with eight games to play, ahead of Saturday's trip to Barrow, but only two points above Swindon Town and Sutton, who are ninth and 10th respectively.

Proctor's goal followed an earlier strike by James Wilson and he said: "I've not scored a goal like that ever. But (I thought) 'have a go, just hit it, why not?'

"Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. Luckily it did for me and for the team."

Vale are the 15th team Proctor has appeared for during his career and he has contributed nine goals this season, with striker partner Wilson finding the net on 11 occasions.

"Individually we are all performing well, but also collectively," he added.

"We respect what we can and can't do - I'm not expected to beat three men and put it in the top corner and he's (Wilson) not expected to batter centre-halves and win headers.

"Everybody wants to be capable of doing all of it but you've got to play to everyone's strengths.

"It's not really something that's spoken about. It's just a little bit of common sense, understanding each other and your roles on and off the pitch."