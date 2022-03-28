The shirts worn by Colchester against Forest Green are to be auctioned off

Colchester United have confirmed they have so far raised more than £67,000 for humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

Gate receipts from their League Two game against Forest Green Rovers on 21 March - with tickets costing £10 each - totalled £61,400.

And the U's have also raised more than £5,800 via a Just Giving page.

It will remain open until the end of the season and all money raised by the club will be donated to the Red Cross.

The team were given permission by the English Football League to wear a yellow and blue kit, the colour of the Ukraine flag, for the Forest Green game, which they lost 1-0.

And the shirts worn by the players are to be auctioned off to raise further funds.

"The past two years have been challenging and we face uncertain times ahead of us, so to get behind the game in such good numbers and to give so generously is very kind of you all and greatly appreciated," said chairman Robbie Cowling, in a message to supporters. external-link

"The exact details of the auction will be released later this week but as well as winning the shirt, the highest bidder for each shirt will receive a special invite to the last home game of the season against Walsall on 30 April where we will present each of them with the prized shirts."