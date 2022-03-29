Match ends, Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 2.
The Republic of Ireland boosted their hopes of qualifying for next year's European Under-21 Championship with a vital 2-0 win over Sweden in Boras.
Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney struck the opener after 12 minutes, while Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher produced a commanding display to keep the Swedes at bay.
Sweden were denied a late penalty before Tyreik Wright scored the second.
The result moves the Republic to within a point of second-placed Sweden.
However, the Irish have a game in hand as the campaign is put to bed until June.
Italy are top of the table on 17 points, three ahead of Sweden and four clear of the Republic, after securing a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.
Jim Crawford's side had reason to be confident after beating Sweden in Dublin in November, and while they were given an early warning of the home side's threat when Maher denied striker Amin Sarr, Tierney's goal swung the game in the Republic's favour.
Tierney reacted quickest after Sweden failed to clear a Gavin Kilkenny cross from the right, drilling a low right-footed shot past Samuel Brolin.
Sweden were without Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga, who was called up to the senior side, but they still looked dangerous at times with Maher forced to make a smart save from Armin Gigovic on 28.
The hosts were consistently repelled by an organised Irish defence, but there was controversy with 10 minutes left when Republic defender Joel Bagan looked to have fouled substitute Isak Jansson inside the box.
Referee Vitor Ferreira, however, waved the Swedish appeals away and the home side's frustration was compounded when substitute Wright slotted home at the second time of asking after Brolin stopped the initial effort as the Republic kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euros for the first time.
Line-ups
Sweden U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Brolin
- 2HolmBooked at 90mins
- 3Ousou
- 4Tolinsson
- 5KahlBooked at 8mins
- 7Wålemark
- 6HusseinSubstituted forGustafssonat 50'minutes
- 8GigovicSubstituted forJanssonat 67'minutes
- 11AbrahamBooked at 30minsSubstituted forOndrejkaat 67'minutes
- 10Finndell
- 9Sarr
Substitutes
- 12Dovin
- 13Eriksson
- 14Eile
- 15Svensson
- 16Gustafsson
- 17Ondrejka
- 18Jansson
- 19Al Hajj
- 20Bardghji
R. of Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MaherBooked at 88mins
- 5McEntee
- 13O'Brien
- 4McGuinness
- 3Bagan
- 6Coventry
- 2O'Connor
- 7KilkennyBooked at 78mins
- 17Tierney
- 11OdubekoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forKayodeat 70'minutes
- 14O'NeillSubstituted forWrightat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Devoy
- 9Kayode
- 10Phillips
- 12Whelan
- 15Lyons
- 16McNicholas
- 18Wright
- 19Burns
- 20Redmond
- Referee:
- Vitor Jorge Fernandes Ferreira
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 2.
Booking
Emil Holm (Sweden U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 2. Tyreik Wright (Republic of Ireland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Brian Philip Maher (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gavin Kilkenny (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Joshua Kayode replaces Ademipo Odubeko.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden U21. Jacob Ondrejka replaces Paulos Abraham.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden U21. Isak Jansson replaces Armin Gigovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Tyreik Wright replaces Oliver O'Neill.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden U21. Carl Gustafsson replaces Bilal Hussein.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 1.
Booking
Ademipo Odubeko (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Paulos Abraham (Sweden U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 1. Ross Tierney (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Eric Kahl (Sweden U21) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.