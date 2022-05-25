Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Another brilliant Premier League season has come to an end, with twists and turns - and agony and ecstasy - right until the final day.

Now's your chance to cast your vote for your club's top performer, from a shortlist of between three and five candidates selected by a BBC journalist.

Just scroll to your team and make your choice!

Arsenal

Candidates selected by George Cummins, BBC Radio 5 Live

Aston Villa

Candidates selected by Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Brentford

Candidates selected by Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Brighton & Hove Albion

Candidates selected by Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Burnley

Candidates selected by Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Chelsea

Candidates selected by John Southall, BBC Radio 5 Live

Crystal Palace

Candidates selected by Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Everton

Candidates selected by Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Leeds United

Candidates selected by Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leicester City

Candidates selected by Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Liverpool

Please note: Liverpool's vote will not run until after their Champions League final against Real Madrid, which takes place on Saturday, 28 May

Manchester City

Candidates selected by Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United

Candidates selected by Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Newcastle United

Candidates selected by Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Norwich City

Candidates selected by Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Southampton

Candidates selected by Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Tottenham Hotspur

Candidates selected by George Cummins, BBC Radio 5 Live

Watford

Candidates selected by Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

West Ham United

Candidates selected by Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Candidates selected by Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

