Scotland Under-21s were denied a second win in European Championship qualifying after Kazakhstan snatched a draw in stoppage time amid terrible conditions in Almaty.
Abylaikhan Zhumabek pounced on an error by goalkeeper Cieran Slicker to level the match with virtually the last kick.
It followed Yerkebulan Seidakhmet's penalty after Ross Graham and Tom Clayton had put Scotland in control.
But as heavy rain turned to snow, the visitors struggled to stay in control.
As a result, they remain fourth in Group I with their hopes of reaching next summer's Euros effectively over after failing to bounce back from Friday's defeat at home to Turkey.
Scotland finish their campaign in June away to runaway group leaders Belgium and Denmark, who sit second in the play-off berth.
Still shorn of head coach Scot Gemmill through Covid-19, Scotland looked to respond to Friday's disappointment but were met with a sodden pitch in Almaty.
Stand-in boss Peter Houston made several changes, including handing a debut to Dundee United defender Graham, and he put Scotland in front after Stephen Welsh had initially got on the end of Calvin Ramsay's corner.
Set pieces proved their most effective outlet in a campaign in which goals have been hard to come by, with Gemmill's side having failed to score in home defeats by Belgium, Denmark and Turkey.
Defender Lewis Mayo flicked on another Ramsay corner and substitute Tom Clayton side-footed into the net from close range to put Scotland 2-0 in front just before the hour mark.
But Kazakhstan - the only side Scotland have beaten in their campaign so far - responded when Jack Burroughs' heavy touch invited Seidakhmet to steal possession and draw a foul from the Ross County defender. The Kazakh forward stepped up to fire the spot kick into the corner past Slicker.
As snow began to fall and the pitch became ever more treacherous, both sides had chances to add goals before Kazakhstan eventually took advantage of another error.
Slicker first charged out of his goal and gave away a free-kick before failing to hold the resulting header, allowing Zhumabek to pounce and snatch a point and underline Scotland's difficult campaign.
Line-ups
Kazakhstan U21
Formation 5-4-1
- 22Anarbekov
- 2SkvortsovBooked at 30mins
- 5ZhaksylykovBooked at 38mins
- 15KashkenBooked at 86mins
- 18BuranchievSubstituted forShvyryovat 64'minutes
- 3Sovet
- 20BasmanovSubstituted forUsenovat 75'minutes
- 7SagnayevSubstituted forTurlybekat 85'minutes
- 9AstanovBooked at 25mins
- 10SeydakhmetSubstituted forZhumashevat 85'minutes
- 11Zhumabek
Substitutes
- 1Petrov
- 6Kairkenov
- 8Usenov
- 13Tkachenko
- 16Shirobokov
- 17Karaman
- 19Shvyryov
- 21Turlybek
- 23Zhumashev
Scotland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1SlickerBooked at 90mins
- 2RamsaySubstituted forBanksat 69'minutes
- 5WelshBooked at 25minsSubstituted forClaytonat 51'minutes
- 14Graham
- 3DoigBooked at 80mins
- 16BarronBooked at 15mins
- 4Mayo
- 23Campbell
- 10Leonard
- 11Middleton
- 18BurroughsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHighat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Clayton
- 7Banks
- 12Hogarth
- 15High
- 17Henderson
- 20Smith
- 21Long
- Referee:
- Dumitru Muntean
