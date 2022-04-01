Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Menu
Search BBC
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Close menu
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
European
Women
SAT 02 Apr 2022
FA Trophy - Semi-final
Wrexham
Wrexham
12:30
Stockport
Stockport County
Venue:
Racecourse Ground
Wrexham v Stockport County
Last updated on
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Match report to follow.
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 2nd April 2022
Wrexham
Wrexham
12:30
Stockport
Stockport County
Bromley
Bromley
15:00
York
York City
View all
FA Trophy scores
Top Stories
Premier League: Build-up to Liverpool v Watford, before six more games
Live
Live
From the section
Football
WSL: West Ham v Man City
Live
Live
From the section
Football
England could face Scotland or Wales at World Cup
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
3017
Comments