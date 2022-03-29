Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Wales U21Wales U211Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U211

Wales U21 1-1 Bulgaria U21

Samuel Pearson (C) is congratulated on his goal
Samuel Pearson's was Wales' 13th in this qualifying campaign

Wales' hopes of reaching the Uefa U21 2023 Euros are over after a battling draw against Bulgaria at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Vladimir Nikolov broke the deadlock after a goalless opening period, beating home goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd from close range.

Samuel Pearson equalised soon after with a low, angled strike.

But their four previous defeats, plus this third draw has ended the hopes for Paul Bodin's side.

Wales' hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Bulgaria and Romania next year were already hanging by a thread with Group E leaders Switzerland assured of progressing and Netherlands on the brink of securing at least second place.

Line-ups

Wales U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Shepperd
  • 2Stevens
  • 6Boyes
  • 5Astley
  • 3JonesBooked at 67mins
  • 7PearsonSubstituted forPopovat 81'minutes
  • 4TaylorBooked at 90mins
  • 8WilliamsBooked at 47minsSubstituted forKingat 86'minutes
  • 15ThorpeSubstituted forHughesat 67'minutes
  • 10Davies
  • 9Vale

Substitutes

  • 1Ratcliffe
  • 11Adams
  • 13Popov
  • 14King
  • 16Hammond
  • 17Turns
  • 18Denham
  • 19Ashworth
  • 20Hughes

Bulgaria U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Hristov
  • 3Stoyanov
  • 18Chernev
  • 13Petrov
  • 2Popov
  • 8GruevBooked at 90mins
  • 6Antov
  • 14KrastevSubstituted forPlamenov Petkovat 55'minutes
  • 11TonevBooked at 13minsSubstituted forPetkovat 67'minutes
  • 20JasperSubstituted forMitkovat 67'minutes
  • 7DobrevSubstituted forNikolovat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Slavkov
  • 5Baurenski
  • 9Petkov
  • 10Nikolov
  • 15Atanasov
  • 17Krasimirov Vasilev
  • 19Mitkov
  • 21Plamenov Petkov
  • 22Galchev
Referee:
Pavel Orel

Match Stats

Home TeamWales U21Away TeamBulgaria U21
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales U21 1, Bulgaria U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales U21 1, Bulgaria U21 1.

  3. Booking

    Terry Taylor (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria U21) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Eli King replaces Daniel Williams.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Chris Popov replaces Samuel Pearson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Mitko Mitkov replaces Sylvester Jasper.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Rhys Hughes replaces Elliot Morgan Thorpe.

  9. Booking

    Edward Jones (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Martin Dellingenov Petkov replaces Dimitar Tonev.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Wales U21 1, Bulgaria U21 1. Samuel Pearson (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Vale.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Wales U21 0, Bulgaria U21 1. Vladimir Nikolov (Bulgaria U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marin Plamenov Petkov.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Vladimir Nikolov replaces Kristian Dobrev.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Marin Plamenov Petkov replaces Filip Krastev.

  15. Booking

    Daniel Williams (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wales U21 0, Bulgaria U21 0.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wales U21 0, Bulgaria U21 0.

  18. Booking

    Dimitar Tonev (Bulgaria U21) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th March 2022

  • Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U212Scotland U21Scotland U212
  • Wales U21Wales U211Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U211
  • Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U210Moldova U21Moldova U214
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U21PFootball Union of Russia U21Football Union of Russia U21P
    Match postponed - Other
  • Cyprus U21Cyprus U211Iceland U21Iceland U211
  • Poland U21Poland U211Hungary U21Hungary U211
  • Malta U21Malta U211Lithuania U21Lithuania U213
  • Slovakia U21Slovakia U212Spain U21Spain U213
  • Slovenia U21Slovenia U210Kosovo U21Kosovo U210
  • Serbia U21Serbia U212Armenia U21Armenia U210
  • Israel U21Israel U210Germany U21Germany U211
  • Italy U21Italy U211Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2186111971219
2Austria U21951320101016
3Norway U2175021981115
4Finland U217412129313
5Azerbaijan U217115619-134
6Estonia U218008023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2187012681821
2Israel U218512179816
3Poland U2184312071315
4Hungary U2183231413111
5Latvia U217106417-133
6San Marino U217007027-270

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2187012862221
2Football Union of Russia U2165011541115
3Slovakia U2184041512312
4Malta U217205821-136
5Lithuania U218206624-186
6Northern Ireland U217205712-56

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2176102512419
2Greece U2185211551017
3Iceland U2172328629
4Belarus U21730412759
5Cyprus U21722313948
6Liechtenstein U218008045-450

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2186202031720
2Netherlands U2174302031715
3Moldova U21832368-211
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U217520113817
2Sweden U2184221861214
3R. of Ireland U21741285313
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U219324913-411
5Montenegro U2182241014-48
6Luxembourg U217016217-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2186111541119
2England U215410124813
3Slovenia U21824276110
4Albania U217304810-29
5Kosovo U21722347-38
6Andorra U217007116-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2176102212119
2Ukraine U21641178-113
3Serbia U21832398111
4Faroe Islands U21823357-29
5North Macedonia U218134510-56
6Armenia U217106519-143

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2166001311218
2Denmark U2143014229
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21612359-45
5Kazakhstan U216015411-71
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

