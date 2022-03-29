Wales U21 1-1 Bulgaria U21

Match ends, Wales U21 1, Bulgaria U21 1.
Wales' hopes of reaching the Uefa U21 2023 Euros are over after a battling draw against Bulgaria at Newport's Rodney Parade.
Vladimir Nikolov broke the deadlock after a goalless opening period, beating home goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd from close range.
Samuel Pearson equalised soon after with a low, angled strike.
But their four previous defeats, plus this third draw has ended the hopes for Paul Bodin's side.
Wales' hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Bulgaria and Romania next year were already hanging by a thread with Group E leaders Switzerland assured of progressing and Netherlands on the brink of securing at least second place.
Line-ups
Wales U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Shepperd
- 2Stevens
- 6Boyes
- 5Astley
- 3JonesBooked at 67mins
- 7PearsonSubstituted forPopovat 81'minutes
- 4TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 8WilliamsBooked at 47minsSubstituted forKingat 86'minutes
- 15ThorpeSubstituted forHughesat 67'minutes
- 10Davies
- 9Vale
Substitutes
- 1Ratcliffe
- 11Adams
- 13Popov
- 14King
- 16Hammond
- 17Turns
- 18Denham
- 19Ashworth
- 20Hughes
Bulgaria U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Hristov
- 3Stoyanov
- 18Chernev
- 13Petrov
- 2Popov
- 8GruevBooked at 90mins
- 6Antov
- 14KrastevSubstituted forPlamenov Petkovat 55'minutes
- 11TonevBooked at 13minsSubstituted forPetkovat 67'minutes
- 20JasperSubstituted forMitkovat 67'minutes
- 7DobrevSubstituted forNikolovat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Slavkov
- 5Baurenski
- 9Petkov
- 10Nikolov
- 15Atanasov
- 17Krasimirov Vasilev
- 19Mitkov
- 21Plamenov Petkov
- 22Galchev
- Referee:
- Pavel Orel
