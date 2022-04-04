Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
Arsenal missed the chance to move back into the Premier League's top four and strengthen their hopes of Champions League football as they were stunned by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
The Gunners would have moved above Tottenham with victory but fell behind early on through Jean-Philippe Mateta's header following a free-kick.
Things got worse for the visitors a few minutes later when Jordan Ayew got away from two Arsenal defenders and bent a shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale.
Arsenal were outfought and outworked in the first half, their only shot on target a Gabriel header at Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
The visitors showed improvement after the break and should have at least got one back as Martin Odegaard shot wide when unmarked inside the box, while Eddie Nketiah hit the woodwork.
Palace made sure of a hugely impressive win when Wilfried Zaha was brought down inside the box late on and the forward stepped up to convert the penalty.
The victory, Palace's first at home in the league in 2022, moves them up to ninth while Arsenal remain fifth and outside the top four on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.
An opportunity missed by Arsenal
A dreadful start to the season had seen the Gunners briefly flirting with the relegation places but they have been transformed as the campaign has gone on.
They went into this game knowing they had a huge opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat for Champions League football next season with a win and they had every right to feel confident of getting it on the back of six wins in their last seven games.
But they never got going against a tenacious Palace side as they lacked the same level of aggression as their hosts.
Arsenal have that game in a hand over Tottenham, so still have the opportunity to make amends for this poor performance and recent form suggests this display was an outlier.
However, boss Mikel Arteta knows they will need to show significant improvement in the coming games to ensure they end the season in the top four, particularly after Spurs thrashed Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday.
To make matters worse for Arsenal they could be without full-back Kieran Tierney for a period of time as he missed the game with a knee injury, while midfielder Thomas Partey went off injured in the second half.
Vieira gets one over his old team in some style
Palace boss Patrick Vieira is a club legend at Arsenal following many years of dominating the middle of the park for the Gunners, and he came within seconds of a famous win at the home of his former side in October.
Back then, an injury-time equaliser by Alexandre Lacazette broke Palace fans' hearts but there was nothing to spoil the party this time as Palace produced a stunning display.
They were more aggressive than Arsenal and showed more desire, with every single member of the Palace team playing their part in what is undoubtedly one of the standout results of Vieira's impressive reign at Selhurst Park.
Player of the match
GallagherConor Gallagher
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
7.21
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number23Player nameSambi LokongaAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
2.95
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
2.69
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
2.68
- Squad number20Player nameNuno TavaresAverage rating
1.74
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forMilivojevicat 80'minutes
- 15Schlupp
- 9J AyewSubstituted forÉdouardat 76'minutes
- 23Gallagher
- 11Zaha
- 14MatetaSubstituted forMcArthurat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 10Eze
- 12Hughes
- 18McArthur
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 17Cédric SoaresSubstituted forNketiahat 66'minutes
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 20TavaresSubstituted forMartinelliat 45'minutes
- 5ParteyBooked at 53minsSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 75'minutes
- 34XhakaBooked at 77mins
- 7Saka
- 8Ødegaard
- 10Smith Rowe
- 9Lacazette
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 16Holding
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 25Elneny
- 30Nketiah
- 35Martinelli
- 61Ogungbo
- 69Swanson
- 78Flores
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 25,149
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Post update
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
Post update
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jordan Ayew.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Thomas Partey because of an injury.
