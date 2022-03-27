Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Patrick Bamford was taken off after 23 minutes during Leeds' 3-2 win at Wolves on 18 March

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The Premier League club said the 28-year-old has ruptured a ligament, but will not require surgery.

Club doctor Rob Price added Bamford has had the injury for 12 months and will be out for at least six weeks.

"Despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture," said Price.

With only eight weeks of the season left, Bamford will struggle to make a return as 16th-placed Leeds fight against relegation.

It is the latest setback for the England international, who returned as a goalscoring substitute in December's 2-2 draw against Brentford after injuring his ankle in September.

Bamford last played for the club in the 3-2 win over Wolves at Molineux on 18 March, when he was taken off after 23 minutes with the problem, which affects the sole of his foot.

Leeds have been boosted, though, with news that captain Liam Cooper, fellow centre-back Diego Llorente and midfielder Kalvin Phillips have all returned to training and will be available to face Southampton on 2 April.