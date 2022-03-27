World Cup Qualifying - North/Central America
CanadaCanada21:05JamaicaJamaica
Venue: BMO Field

Canada 4-0 Jamaica: Canadians qualify for first World Cup since 1986

Tajon Buchanan
Tajon Buchanan celebrates after scoring Canada's second

Canada beat Jamaica 4-0 to reach their first men's World Cup in 36 years.

Victory in Toronto means Canada are assured of finishing in one of the top three places in the final stage of Concacaf qualifying.

Their last World Cup appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they finished bottom of their group without scoring.

Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan put Canada 2-0 up at half-time before Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal sealed the victory.

It led to joyous celebrations from the sell-out crowd at BMO Field as Canada clinched World Cup qualification for only the second time.

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama are all in contention for the final two automatic Concacaf qualification spots.

The fourth-placed country in the eight-team table earns a play-off against the winner of Wednesday's final of Oceania qualifying between the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada138412361728
2USA12642167922
3Mexico12642148622
4Costa Rica13643118322
5Panama125341514118
6El Salvador13247816-810
7Jamaica131571021-118
8Honduras12048623-174
