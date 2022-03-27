Rochdale's Tahvon Campbell and Jimmy Ball out for the season
Rochdale striker Tahvon Campbell and midfielder Jimmy Ball will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
An x-ray showed that Campbell, who limped off during Dale's midweek defeat to Mansfield, had broken his foot.
Manager Robbie Stockdale said he does not expect Ball, who suffered a 'bad' groin injury in the same game, to feature again this season.
The League Two side have not won in their past seven games, slipping to 20th in the table.