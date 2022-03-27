Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic entertained a reported crowd of 3,000 to a four-goal win over Hibernian on Saturday

Rangers maintained their two-point lead over Glasgow City at the SWPL summit after the top two both recorded resounding six-goal victories.

Reigning champions City thrashed bottom side Hamilton Academical in Sunday's early kick-off before Rangers dismantled Hearts at Auchenhowie.

Motherwell and Partick Thistle played out a six-goal thriller, drawing 3-3, while Aberdeen and Spartans also shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Celtic beat Hibernian 4-0 on Saturday.

Clarissa Lacey opened the scoring in the first minute for Fran Alonso's side before Olivia Chance smashed in at the near post.

Second-half goals from Jodie Bartle and Chloe Warrington sealed a comfortable win for the hosts in front of a reported crowd of 3,000 at Celtic Park.

Third-placed Celtic still remain a sizeable 13 points behind leaders Rangers, who hit Hearts for six thanks to a brace from Megan Bell and further efforts from Kirsty Howat, Ciara Grant, Lizzie Arnot and Brogan Hay.

The Govan club are now unbeaten in 21 league games and have a game in hand over City, who also recorded a 6-0 scoreline as they comprehensively beat the league's basement club.

City raced into a commanding lead after three goals in four first-half minutes, with Mairhead Fulton's penalty followed by Tyler Dodds' fine curling effort and Hayley Lauder's composed strike.

Another Fulton spot kick and finishes from Clare Shine and Ode Fulutudilu completed the rout in the second half.

Just a point separates seventh-placed Motherwell and Thistle in eighth after an enthralling six-goal draw.

A Cara McBrearty penalty and a cool finish from Linzi Taylor had Thistle two up, but Well responded in emphatic style as two fierce strikes from Kaela McDonald-Nguah either side of a Gill Inglis free-kick turned the game around.

However, Thistle's Tiegan McCann bundled in to level the game once more.

Aberdeen and Spartans also shared a point each when Bayley Hutchison's opener for the Dons was cancelled out by Robyn McCafferty's header.