Jordan Davies scores Wrexham's dramatic stoppage time winner against Dover Athletic

Usually it's Ryan Reynolds who provides the thrills and spills and edge-of-seat action in his Hollywood blockbusters but the Deadpool star experienced an epic of his own during an extraordinary afternoon for Wrexham.

"I just lost nine years off my life. And I'm okay with that. Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales," Reynolds Tweeted after the Welsh side he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney produced an incredible 6-5 win over Dover Athletic.

McElhenney's reaction? "I love this game. I hate this game. I love this game."

"Even Hollywood would struggle to write that script," was how Wrexham's own Twitter account summed up the plot.

Pre-match, most would have predicted a straightforward afternoon for Wrexham, chasing promotion back to the EFL and on a run of seven games unbeaten.

Their opponents Dover had already been relegated after starting the season with a points deduction and only winning one league game all campaign.

The game began in the expected manner - Paul Mullin and James Jones giving the Dragons a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes in front of another full house at the Racecourse Stadium.

Dover hit back through George Wilkinson's fine volley which even drew applause from the home supporters.

But the home supporters' mood began to change when Alfie Payne equalised.

Michael Gyasi, on loan from Kings Lynn, caused problems all afternoon for Wrexham's expensively assembled defence.

And a devastating 14 minute hat-trick saw the game turn on its head. From 2-0 up, Wrexham were trailing 5-2 with less than half an hour remaining.

Ollie Palmer, the club's record signing, pulled two goals back - but as the 90 minute mark approached it seemed Wrexham's hopes of catching leaders Stockport would suffer a huge blow.

But Wrexham were given a lifeline in the shape of stoppage time - nine minutes of it.

Wrexham fans celebrate their sides dramatic win over Dover Athletic

Jordan Davies struck a free-kick to bring Wrexham level in the opening minute of time added on before applying the final touch for a dramatic late winner.

"It was some feeling," Wrexham-born Davies said following the game.

"It's hard to describe, I just remember getting jumped on."

Even for a man with a wealth of managerial experience, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson had never been involved in such a remarkable game.

"I went into the dressing room afterwards and it was almost like you had to do a double take," Parkinson said.

"Did that really happen? We've just won a game 6-5 from being 5-2 down. It was a surreal afternoon.

"If you had asked 10 of the best pundits on National League football what they thought the score would be then certainly no one would have come up with that."

Parkinson acknowledged his side had made defensive errors but added that his players had shown character to come back and secure victory.

"You can't hide away from what the supporters have seen today and we've seen a game that very rarely happens," he said.

"We've got to embrace that and enjoy the character and quality the lads showed to get back into the game and win it.

"We've got good players, a good team, the squad's good and I think we're in a decent place."

Wrexham's late win saw them move up to second in the National League - although 11 points behind leaders Stockport County with a game in hand.