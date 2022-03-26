Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham's interim head coach Darren Carter (left) has a tough task in helping his team avoid relegation

An outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Birmingham City's squad has forced the postponement of Sunday's Women's Super League fixture at Manchester City.

The league's bottom side were due to travel to Academy Stadium in search of a win to bolster their hopes of avoiding relegation.

But Birmingham applied to the Football Association for a postponement because of Covid-19 cases.

Manchester City said a new date for the match would be announced in due course.