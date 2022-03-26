Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos is Rangers' top scorer this season with 18 goals

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been sent home by Colombia with a thigh injury ahead of next Sunday's potentially pivotal Old Firm derby.

The 25-year-old, who played no part in Thursday's World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia, will also be left out of Tuesday's crunch game with Venezuela.

The forward, who has netted 18 goals for the Ibrox side this term, will now return to his club side for treatment.

Rangers trail Celtic by three points ahead of the game at Ibrox.

Victory for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men in next weekend's derby will move them level on points with their city rivals as they aim to retain their Scottish Premiership crown.

Morelos has continued to spearhead the Dutchman's attack despite the 25-year-old wearing a strapping on his thigh in recent club games.

However, Colombia's decision to send him home will increase speculation about his ability to play a full part as Rangers face Celtic in both the league and Scottish Cup semi-final, plus two legs against Sporting Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals, during April.

"After performing medical tests on Morelos, a muscle injury in the left thigh was confirmed," the Colombian FA said in a statement.

"For this reason, the striker is called off to start his recovery work."