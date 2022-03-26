Kieran Tierney's first Scotland goal, in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Poland, has strengthened Real Madrid's determination to sign the 24-year-old defender from Arsenal in a £50m move this summer. (Sunday Post, print edition)

In-form Heart of Midlothian winger Barrie McKay, the 27-year-old who signed a two-year contract in September after leaving Swansea City, has revealed he would be interested in committing his longer-term future to the Scottish Premiership club. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers have rejected former chairman Dave King's cash offer to cover the cost, which could be as much as £3m, of their potential withdrawal from the controversial Sydney Super Cup trip, which has been criticised because it involves facing Old Firm rivals Celtic in a friendly fixture in November. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Alfredo Morelos has been confirmed as an injury doubt for next Sunday's Old Firm derby against Celtic after the Rangers striker was sent back from international duty with Colombia with a thigh problem. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Steven Davis, who has not played for Rangers since February because of injury, has staked his claim for a starting spot when the reigning Scottish champions host leaders Celtic on Sunday after the 37-year-old midfielder's goal as a substitute in Northern Ireland's 3-1 win over Luxembourg. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov has cast fresh doubt on Scotland's delayed World Cup play-off semi-final going ahead in June by insisting they will not play while people are dying in their war with Russia. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Scotland have identified three prospective bases in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup finals in November despite the ongoing uncertainty over their play-off semi-final against war-torn Ukraine and possible final with Wales. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he will not be very excited about Friday's draw for the World Cup finals because his side have not yet qualified due to the delayed play-off semi-final against war-torn Ukraine and the possible final away to Wales. (Sunday Mail) external-link