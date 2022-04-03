Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aaron Cresswell's goal for West Ham was his first since he scored in their opening match of the season - a 4-2 win at Newcastle

West Ham moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a win over 10-man Everton, a result that keeps the Toffees in relegation trouble.

Aaron Cresswell scored a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring for the hosts when he curled the ball past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at London Stadium.

But Everton, without an away league win since 28 August, started the second half brightly as Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck the angle of post and crossbar before Mason Holgate's well-controlled half-volley made it 1-1.

However, they were only level for five minutes. Michail Antonio burst clear of the Everton defence and his shot was blocked by Pickford but the rebound fell to Jarrod Bowen, back in the side after recovering from a fractured foot, and he steered the ball into the unguarded net.

Things then got worse for the visitors when captain Michael Keane was sent off midway through the half for his second bookable offence#, following his second late challenge on Antonio. There was no way back for the visitors after that.

Everton are 17th in the Premier League, three points clear of 18th-placed Watford. On Wednesday they face a vital game at Burnley, who are 19th.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 24 Fredericks 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 22 Benrahma 8 Fornals 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

24 Fredericks

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell Booked at 90mins

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen Substituted for Noble at 70' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Yarmolenko at 82' minutes

8 Fornals

9 Antonio Substitutes 5 Coufal

7 Yarmolenko

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

23 Diop

26 Masuaku

33 Král

42 Alese Everton Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 2 Kenny 5 Keane 22 Godfrey 19 Mykolenko 16 Doucouré 4 Holgate 17 Iwobi 11 Gray 9 Calvert-Lewin 7 Richarlison 1 Pickford

2 Kenny

5 Keane Booked at 65mins

22 Godfrey

19 Mykolenko

16 Doucouré

4 Holgate Booked at 84mins

17 Iwobi

11 Gray

9 Calvert-Lewin Substituted for Gordon at 78' minutes

7 Richarlison Substitutes 15 Begovic

24 Gordon

31 Lonergan

32 Branthwaite

33 Rondón

34 El Ghazi

36 Alli

60 Price

61 Dobbin Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 1. Post update Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a set piece situation. Booking Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United). Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Kurt Zouma (West Ham United). Post update Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt missed. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi. Post update Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United). Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Booking Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton). Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma. Post update Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Post update Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio. Post update Hand ball by Jonjoe Kenny (Everton). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward