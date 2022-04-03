Match ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 1.
West Ham moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a win over 10-man Everton, a result that keeps the Toffees in relegation trouble.
Aaron Cresswell scored a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring for the hosts when he curled the ball past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at London Stadium.
But Everton, without an away league win since 28 August, started the second half brightly as Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck the angle of post and crossbar before Mason Holgate's well-controlled half-volley made it 1-1.
However, they were only level for five minutes. Michail Antonio burst clear of the Everton defence and his shot was blocked by Pickford but the rebound fell to Jarrod Bowen, back in the side after recovering from a fractured foot, and he steered the ball into the unguarded net.
Things then got worse for the visitors when captain Michael Keane was sent off midway through the half for his second bookable offence#, following his second late challenge on Antonio. There was no way back for the visitors after that.
Everton are 17th in the Premier League, three points clear of 18th-placed Watford. On Wednesday they face a vital game at Burnley, who are 19th.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 24Fredericks
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 3CresswellBooked at 90mins
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20BowenSubstituted forNobleat 70'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 82'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 5Coufal
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
- 42Alese
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 2Kenny
- 5KeaneBooked at 65mins
- 22Godfrey
- 19Mykolenko
- 16Doucouré
- 4HolgateBooked at 84mins
- 17Iwobi
- 11Gray
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forGordonat 78'minutes
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 15Begovic
- 24Gordon
- 31Lonergan
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 34El Ghazi
- 36Alli
- 60Price
- 61Dobbin
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.
Post update
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Post update
Hand ball by Jonjoe Kenny (Everton).
