Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2EvertonEverton1

West Ham 2-1 Everton: Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen goals take Hammers fifth

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at London Stadium

Aaron Cresswell
Aaron Cresswell's goal for West Ham was his first since he scored in their opening match of the season - a 4-2 win at Newcastle

West Ham moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a win over 10-man Everton, a result that keeps the Toffees in relegation trouble.

Aaron Cresswell scored a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring for the hosts when he curled the ball past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at London Stadium.

But Everton, without an away league win since 28 August, started the second half brightly as Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck the angle of post and crossbar before Mason Holgate's well-controlled half-volley made it 1-1.

However, they were only level for five minutes. Michail Antonio burst clear of the Everton defence and his shot was blocked by Pickford but the rebound fell to Jarrod Bowen, back in the side after recovering from a fractured foot, and he steered the ball into the unguarded net.

Things then got worse for the visitors when captain Michael Keane was sent off midway through the half for his second bookable offence#, following his second late challenge on Antonio. There was no way back for the visitors after that.

Everton are 17th in the Premier League, three points clear of 18th-placed Watford. On Wednesday they face a vital game at Burnley, who are 19th.

More to follow.

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.41

  2. Squad number24Player nameFredericks
    Average rating

    7.29

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.53

  4. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.97

  5. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    8.05

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.45

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    8.03

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.05

  9. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.48

  10. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.37

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.92

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    7.23

  2. Squad number16Player nameNoble
    Average rating

    7.17

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.63

  2. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    4.23

  3. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    3.38

  4. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.96

  5. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    4.63

  6. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.51

  7. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    4.51

  8. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.18

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.63

  10. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.66

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.82

Substitutes

  1. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.79

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24Fredericks
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3CresswellBooked at 90mins
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenSubstituted forNobleat 70'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 82'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 42Alese

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Kenny
  • 5KeaneBooked at 65mins
  • 22Godfrey
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 16Doucouré
  • 4HolgateBooked at 84mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 11Gray
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forGordonat 78'minutes
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 15Begovic
  • 24Gordon
  • 31Lonergan
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli
  • 60Price
  • 61Dobbin
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Booking

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  6. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).

  8. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).

  11. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Booking

    Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Jonjoe Kenny (Everton).

Comments

76 comments

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 16:03

    lampard as manager hahahaha

  • Comment posted by right words, today at 16:03

    Everton goal keeper not very inspirational.

  • Comment posted by U19812248, today at 16:03

    Lampard has to stop his vendetta against Nathan Patterson .
    He has to change something or he will lose his second job quickly .

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 16:03

    Think Everton will be alright, but they are in big trouble financially and it must depress their fans to see how it’s been spent. Esp on that guy from Iceland .

    Can see them in the same position next year.

  • Comment posted by trigg, today at 16:03

    Everton are bang in trouble.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:03

    With Burnley, United, Palace, Leicester twice, Chelsea and Liverpool to come….I don’t see the toffees picking up too many points.

  • Comment posted by omlettepardon, today at 16:02

    F'wankie Lumpo'lard couldn't manage a knees up in a brewery.

  • Comment posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:02

    The real news here is that Lawro actually got a score prediction spot on

  • Comment posted by Francis, today at 16:02

    Surely Everton are too a big a club to be relegated.

  • Comment posted by HandsomeEvertonian, today at 16:02

    Unlucky from Everton. A draw was probably a fair result on the balance of play. Onwards to Tuesday.

  • Comment posted by Spoonman, today at 16:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:02

    Well done West Ham! Hope you finish higher than Spurs, United, and Technically Barcelona with a Europa League trophy! You've surprised us by repeating the great performances of last season and Arsenal.. don't worry, you won't miss Champions League football if West Ham wins the Europa League, because that result will mean 5 Premier League teams go to the Champions League! Well done Hammers!

  • Comment posted by Greynag, today at 16:02

    What has young Patterson got to do to get a start at Everton?

  • Comment posted by Graham Hirst, today at 16:02

    Just a reminder Antonio, kean was being red carded anyway, you didn't need to do your usual feigning injury sketch

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 16:02

    Here comes all the RS fans who can't be bothered to comment on their own team. Sad

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 16:01

    It’s the safest bet in football. Everton to lose.
    We are terrible. Possibly the worst since 1878.
    And it only cost £500 million.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:01

    Hard fought, but a deserved win for West Ham. If I'm honest, I think they ought to have had another goal; they were sufficiently better for a 2 goal margin (two cracking first goals, mind!). If Everton keep playing like that... They won't go down; they just need a little more luck, in front of goal or somewhere on the pitch at that vital moment...

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 16:01

    Everton fan here
    Frank Lampard is not the problem but
    He's not the answer either

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:03

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      But it’s what the graffiti artists asked for?

  • Comment posted by HAMMERHEAD, today at 16:00

    Nice warm up ahead of Lyon - well done Hammers!!!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea29178458233559
4Arsenal28173844311354
5West Ham3115610514011