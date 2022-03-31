Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte won both home meetings with Newcastle United as Chelsea boss in 2017-18

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur will assess the fitness of Ben Davies, who returned to the club following Wales' win over Austria as a precaution.

Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon remain out.

Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar have both trained after withdrawing from international duty due to illness and injury respectively.

Jonjo Shelvey is back in contention, while Callum Wilson could return before the end of the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I just have a feeling Newcastle could have an indifferent run now.

The Magpies have lost their last two games and it worries me a bit that one or two of their players might think the job is done and they are safe. It probably is, but they still need to maintain their form and show manager Eddie Howe they can be relied upon, on a regular basis and not just in a short burst.

So these next few games will be interesting and might tell us something about the characters in the Newcastle squad.

As for Tottenham, well I think they will win this game, but I still wouldn't be confident about their chances of making the top four.

There always seems to be poor performance around the corner, when they look like a team who have just met for the first time. It's what Spurs do.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won just two of their past seven Premier League home games against Newcastle. They have failed to score more than once in any of those fixtures.

The Magpies' only victory in nine league meetings since returning to the Premier League came away from home in 2019.

Newcastle's Premier League record of 22 wins in this fixture is bettered only by their 23 victories against Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won four of their past five league games, having lost four of the previous five. They scored at least twice in each of their five most recent fixtures.

Spurs have recorded nine wins and eight defeats in 17 matches in all competitions in 2022. Only Brentford and Everton have lost more often this year, with nine defeats apiece.

They can win three consecutive matches for the first time since October. The third victory in that run was at Newcastle in the reverse Premier League fixture.

Tottenham need just one more league victory at home to match their total number of 10 from last season.

Spurs have benefitted from six own goals in the Premier League this season, three times as many as any other side.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 25 or more goals in eight consecutive seasons.

Son Heung-min has scored eight goals in his last eight top-flight home appearances. His overall tally of 10 home goals is the most of any player and the first time he's reached double figures on his own ground.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost consecutive Premier League games following a nine-match unbeaten run. Both defeats have been by a 1-0 scoreline, with the goals coming in the 89th and 90th minute.

Their solitary point from eight away fixtures this season against teams in the top half of the table came in a 1-1 draw at West Ham on 19 February.

Newcastle haven't conceded more than once in any of their last 11 Premier League matches, letting in eight goals in total.

Chris Wood has scored 18 Premier League headed goals since the beginning of 2017-18, a joint-high alongside Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Eddie Howe lost all five Premier League away games as Bournemouth manager versus Spurs by an aggregate score of 16-2.

