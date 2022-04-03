Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League.
Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target.
In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in the second half, but her shot was blocked on the line by Villa defender Corsie.
Eveliina Summanen's curler was also kept out earlier by Hannah Hampton.
The loss is a huge blow to Tottenham's Women's Champions League hopes as they stay in fifth place and are now 10 points adrift of Manchester United in third.
Spurs do still have two games in hand, but failed to close the gap on United, who had edged to a 1-0 win over Brighton earlier on Sunday.
Rehanne Skinner's side were in action for the first time in three weeks as Covid-19 cases in the squad meant games against the top two - Arsenal and Chelsea - were both postponed.
And their rustiness showed as they failed to prise open Carla Ward's organised and resolute outfit, who held firm before netting a winner against the run of play.
Villa picked up just their sixth victory of the campaign to stay in ninth place, although five of those have now come away from home.
With time running out for Spurs, Molly Bartrip headed onto the roof of the net, leaving her side without a goal in three consecutive WSL games for the first time.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Spencer
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 21ClemaronBooked at 87mins
- 24SummanenSubstituted forAddisonat 68'minutes
- 12Percival
- 7NazSubstituted forAyaneat 45'minutes
- 10Williams
- 17SimonSubstituted forTangat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 42Corsie
- 6Asante
- 33PachecoBooked at 90mins
- 19Blindkilde-BrowneSubstituted forScottat 71'minutes
- 31Littlejohn
- 4Allen
- 7LehmannSubstituted forArthurat 58'minutes
- 9GielnikSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 71'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 20Scott
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- Referee:
- Richie Watkins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.
Post update
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Booking
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Corsie with a headed pass.
Booking
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Tang Jiali replaces Kyah Simon.
Post update
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.