Champions League-chasing Tottenham are now 10 points behind Manchester United in third

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target.

In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in the second half, but her shot was blocked on the line by Villa defender Corsie.

Eveliina Summanen's curler was also kept out earlier by Hannah Hampton.

The loss is a huge blow to Tottenham's Women's Champions League hopes as they stay in fifth place and are now 10 points adrift of Manchester United in third.

Spurs do still have two games in hand, but failed to close the gap on United, who had edged to a 1-0 win over Brighton earlier on Sunday.

Rehanne Skinner's side were in action for the first time in three weeks as Covid-19 cases in the squad meant games against the top two - Arsenal and Chelsea - were both postponed.

And their rustiness showed as they failed to prise open Carla Ward's organised and resolute outfit, who held firm before netting a winner against the run of play.

Villa picked up just their sixth victory of the campaign to stay in ninth place, although five of those have now come away from home.

With time running out for Spurs, Molly Bartrip headed onto the roof of the net, leaving her side without a goal in three consecutive WSL games for the first time.