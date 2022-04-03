Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Tottenham v Aston Villa
Champions League-chasing Tottenham are now 10 points behind Manchester United in third

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target.

In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in the second half, but her shot was blocked on the line by Villa defender Corsie.

Eveliina Summanen's curler was also kept out earlier by Hannah Hampton.

The loss is a huge blow to Tottenham's Women's Champions League hopes as they stay in fifth place and are now 10 points adrift of Manchester United in third.

Spurs do still have two games in hand, but failed to close the gap on United, who had edged to a 1-0 win over Brighton earlier on Sunday.

Rehanne Skinner's side were in action for the first time in three weeks as Covid-19 cases in the squad meant games against the top two - Arsenal and Chelsea - were both postponed.

And their rustiness showed as they failed to prise open Carla Ward's organised and resolute outfit, who held firm before netting a winner against the run of play.

Villa picked up just their sixth victory of the campaign to stay in ninth place, although five of those have now come away from home.

With time running out for Spurs, Molly Bartrip headed onto the roof of the net, leaving her side without a goal in three consecutive WSL games for the first time.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 21ClemaronBooked at 87mins
  • 24SummanenSubstituted forAddisonat 68'minutes
  • 12Percival
  • 7NazSubstituted forAyaneat 45'minutes
  • 10Williams
  • 17SimonSubstituted forTangat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 42Corsie
  • 6Asante
  • 33PachecoBooked at 90mins
  • 19Blindkilde-BrowneSubstituted forScottat 71'minutes
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 4Allen
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forArthurat 58'minutes
  • 9GielnikSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 71'minutes
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 20Scott
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
Referee:
Richie Watkins

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.

  4. Post update

    Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Booking

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Corsie with a headed pass.

  10. Booking

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Tang Jiali replaces Kyah Simon.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  18. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  20. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18134150104043
2Chelsea Women1713224774041
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6Brighton Women1981102027-725
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

