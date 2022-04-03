Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: The Hive Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18134146103643
2Chelsea Women1713224774041
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women1981102027-725
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1940151444-3012
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

