Match ends, Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Manchester United secured a record-breaking sixth home win in a row to beat Brighton in the Women's Super League, boosting their chances of Champions League football next season.
Leah Galton got the decisive goal in the second half, squeezing a shot past Brighton goalkeeper Katie Startup.
The result was tough on Brighton, who had frustrated the hosts for periods.
The victory means Manchester United are third - three points clear of Manchester City in fourth.
It is the first time Manchester United have won six home games in a row and it was a priceless three points as they look to keep the chasing pack at arm's length.
Chances were at a premium in the first half, with Ella Toone seeing an early effort saved but otherwise United found it difficult to break down their determined opponents.
The pivotal moment came in the 68th minute when Galton raced into the box and, though the shot lacked power, the ball rolled beyond Startup and into the back of the net.
Manchester United twice came close to adding a second late on when Martha Thomas raced clear but saw her shot across the goalkeeper scrape the outside of the far post, before Thomas was also denied at close range.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdottir
- 12Ladd
- 17Batlle Pascual
- 6Blundell
- 14GroenenSubstituted forRisaat 69'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 11GaltonSubstituted forMooreat 82'minutes
- 7Toone
- 23RussoSubstituted forHansonat 70'minutes
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Brighton Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 40Startup
- 6Le Tissier
- 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBrazilat 87'minutes
- 20Williams
- 17KullbergSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
- 19SimpkinsSubstituted forBanceat 53'minutes
- 2KoivistoBooked at 34mins
- 7WhelanSubstituted forSymondsat 74'minutes
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 3Gibbons
- 9LeeSubstituted forGreenat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 8Connolly
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 16Brazil
- 18Carter
- 24Symonds
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Ellie Brazil replaces Danique Kerkdijk.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jade Moore replaces Leah Galton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Ladd with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vilde Risa with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Lee Geum-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Aileen Whelan.