Leah Galton's seventh goal of the season secured the win

Manchester United secured a record-breaking sixth home win in a row to beat Brighton in the Women's Super League, boosting their chances of Champions League football next season.

Leah Galton got the decisive goal in the second half, squeezing a shot past Brighton goalkeeper Katie Startup.

The result was tough on Brighton, who had frustrated the hosts for periods.

The victory means Manchester United are third - three points clear of Manchester City in fourth.

It is the first time Manchester United have won six home games in a row and it was a priceless three points as they look to keep the chasing pack at arm's length.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, with Ella Toone seeing an early effort saved but otherwise United found it difficult to break down their determined opponents.

The pivotal moment came in the 68th minute when Galton raced into the box and, though the shot lacked power, the ball rolled beyond Startup and into the back of the net.

Manchester United twice came close to adding a second late on when Martha Thomas raced clear but saw her shot across the goalkeeper scrape the outside of the far post, before Thomas was also denied at close range.