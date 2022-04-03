Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Manchester United Women 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Galton's goal gives hosts victory

Leah Galton scores against Brighton
Leah Galton's seventh goal of the season secured the win

Manchester United secured a record-breaking sixth home win in a row to beat Brighton in the Women's Super League, boosting their chances of Champions League football next season.

Leah Galton got the decisive goal in the second half, squeezing a shot past Brighton goalkeeper Katie Startup.

The result was tough on Brighton, who had frustrated the hosts for periods.

The victory means Manchester United are third - three points clear of Manchester City in fourth.

It is the first time Manchester United have won six home games in a row and it was a priceless three points as they look to keep the chasing pack at arm's length.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, with Ella Toone seeing an early effort saved but otherwise United found it difficult to break down their determined opponents.

The pivotal moment came in the 68th minute when Galton raced into the box and, though the shot lacked power, the ball rolled beyond Startup and into the back of the net.

Manchester United twice came close to adding a second late on when Martha Thomas raced clear but saw her shot across the goalkeeper scrape the outside of the far post, before Thomas was also denied at close range.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 12Ladd
  • 17Batlle Pascual
  • 6Blundell
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forRisaat 69'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forMooreat 82'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 23RussoSubstituted forHansonat 70'minutes
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Brighton Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 40Startup
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBrazilat 87'minutes
  • 20Williams
  • 17KullbergSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
  • 19SimpkinsSubstituted forBanceat 53'minutes
  • 2KoivistoBooked at 34mins
  • 7WhelanSubstituted forSymondsat 74'minutes
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 3Gibbons
  • 9LeeSubstituted forGreenat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 16Brazil
  • 18Carter
  • 24Symonds
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Ellie Brazil replaces Danique Kerkdijk.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).

  12. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jade Moore replaces Leah Galton.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Ladd with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vilde Risa with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Lee Geum-Min.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Aileen Whelan.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18134150104043
2Chelsea Women1713224774041
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178541912729
6Brighton Women1981102027-725
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1953111232-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

