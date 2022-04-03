Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 12Ladd
  • 17Batlle Pascual
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 7Toone
  • 23Russo
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Brighton Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 40Startup
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 17Kullberg
  • 19Simpkins
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Whelan
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 3Gibbons
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 16Brazil
  • 18Carter
  • 24Symonds
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maria Thorisdottir.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224774041
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women19106339182136
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women198292026-626
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141443-2912
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

