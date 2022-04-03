Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdottir
- 12Ladd
- 17Batlle Pascual
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 11Galton
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Brighton Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 40Startup
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 17Kullberg
- 19Simpkins
- 2Koivisto
- 7Whelan
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 3Gibbons
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 8Connolly
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 16Brazil
- 18Carter
- 24Symonds
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt blocked. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maria Thorisdottir.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.