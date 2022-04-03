Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jessie Fleming's first-half goal was her fifth in the WSL this season

Sam Kerr and Beth England both scored twice as Chelsea beat Reading comfortably to return to the top of the Women's Super League.

The victory moved Chelsea one point clear of Arsenal with four games left.

Arsenal had briefly reclaimed top position with a 5-0 win over Leicester earlier on Sunday.

But Jessie Fleming's opener set Emma Hayes' side on their way as they extended their winning run to six games.

Chelsea then imposed their authority with four second-half goals - and England's first was the best of the bunch as she slammed a superb volley past Reading keeper Grace Moloney to make it 2-0.

Reading's determined defence frustrated Chelsea in the opening half with Moloney and Natasha Harding denying early Chelsea opportunities.

But Canadian Olympic gold medallist Fleming found the breakthrough goal when she calmly chested down England's header and slotted it into the top corner with a half-volley, and Chelsea never looked back.