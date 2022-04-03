Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women5Reading WomenReading Women0

Chelsea 5-0 Reading: Sam Kerr and Beth England each score twice as Blues go back to top

Jessie Fleming of Chelsea
Jessie Fleming's first-half goal was her fifth in the WSL this season

Sam Kerr and Beth England both scored twice as Chelsea beat Reading comfortably to return to the top of the Women's Super League.

The victory moved Chelsea one point clear of Arsenal with four games left.

Arsenal had briefly reclaimed top position with a 5-0 win over Leicester earlier on Sunday.

But Jessie Fleming's opener set Emma Hayes' side on their way as they extended their winning run to six games.

Chelsea then imposed their authority with four second-half goals - and England's first was the best of the bunch as she slammed a superb volley past Reading keeper Grace Moloney to make it 2-0.

Reading's determined defence frustrated Chelsea in the opening half with Moloney and Natasha Harding denying early Chelsea opportunities.

But Canadian Olympic gold medallist Fleming found the breakthrough goal when she calmly chested down England's header and slotted it into the top corner with a half-volley, and Chelsea never looked back.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 4Bright
  • 3NouwenSubstituted forMjeldeat 78'minutes
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7CarterSubstituted forCharlesat 78'minutes
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forAbdullinaat 81'minutes
  • 5Ingle
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forSpenceat 82'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAnderssonat 79'minutes
  • 9England
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 18Mjelde
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 35Thompson

Reading Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 11HardingSubstituted forPrimmerat 79'minutes
  • 5Evans
  • 14Cooper
  • 28Woodham
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 57'minutes
  • 9Eikeland
  • 4Peplow
  • 6Rose
  • 23Rowe

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
2,485

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home23
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 5, Reading Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 5, Reading Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Bethany England tries a through ball, but Jonna Andersson is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Chloe Peplow tries a through ball, but Sanne Troelsgaard is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 5, Reading Women 0. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Chelsea Women. Bethany England draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Faye Bryson (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  11. Post update

    Chloe Peplow (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  14. Post update

    Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  16. Post update

    Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Erin Cuthbert.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Jessie Fleming.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Natasha Harding.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1814225274544
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6Brighton Women1981102027-725
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women197392034-1424
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

