Match ends, Chelsea Women 5, Reading Women 0.
Sam Kerr and Beth England both scored twice as Chelsea beat Reading comfortably to return to the top of the Women's Super League.
The victory moved Chelsea one point clear of Arsenal with four games left.
Arsenal had briefly reclaimed top position with a 5-0 win over Leicester earlier on Sunday.
But Jessie Fleming's opener set Emma Hayes' side on their way as they extended their winning run to six games.
Chelsea then imposed their authority with four second-half goals - and England's first was the best of the bunch as she slammed a superb volley past Reading keeper Grace Moloney to make it 2-0.
Reading's determined defence frustrated Chelsea in the opening half with Moloney and Natasha Harding denying early Chelsea opportunities.
But Canadian Olympic gold medallist Fleming found the breakthrough goal when she calmly chested down England's header and slotted it into the top corner with a half-volley, and Chelsea never looked back.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Musovic
- 4Bright
- 3NouwenSubstituted forMjeldeat 78'minutes
- 16Eriksson
- 7CarterSubstituted forCharlesat 78'minutes
- 17FlemingSubstituted forAbdullinaat 81'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forSpenceat 82'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAnderssonat 79'minutes
- 9England
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 18Mjelde
- 21Charles
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 35Thompson
Reading Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 11HardingSubstituted forPrimmerat 79'minutes
- 5Evans
- 14Cooper
- 28Woodham
- 12HarriesSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 57'minutes
- 9Eikeland
- 4Peplow
- 6Rose
- 23Rowe
Substitutes
- 10Dowie
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 2,485
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 5, Reading Women 0.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Bethany England tries a through ball, but Jonna Andersson is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Chloe Peplow tries a through ball, but Sanne Troelsgaard is caught offside.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 5, Reading Women 0. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty Chelsea Women. Bethany England draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Faye Bryson (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Chloe Peplow (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Erin Cuthbert.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Jessie Fleming.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Natasha Harding.